Ghalib, Mir and Faiz: What we no longer hear in Urdu poetry

(Written by Huzaiful Reyaz)

Ghalib has become safe. This is the most consequential literary fact about contemporary Indian culture and among the least examined. His couplets end corporate emails. His name is invoked at literary festivals as proof of civilisational coexistence. His complaints about God are received as charming skepticism, the posture of a witty agnostic born before agnosticism had a name. And the entire theological universe that made his poetry possible, that gave it its specific gravity and daring and precision, is treated as historical background rather than living argument.

This transformation did not happen through hostility. Nobody burned Ghalib’s books or banned his verses. The secular reception of Urdu poetry, consolidated across seventy years of post-Independence cultural life, did not attack the tradition. It curated it. It selected from it the elements most easily received without theological commitment, amplified those elements into the dominant understanding of what the tradition is, and allowed the rest to recede without announcement. The result is a version of Urdu poetry that is widely loved and partially understood.

The vocabulary and its grammar

Urdu poetry was never secular. The tradition from which it grew, the Persian Sufi literary universe that entered this subcontinent across centuries and became something entirely its own, was built on a specific vision of the world. It had a theory of love that was inseparable from a theory of the divine.

Wine in classical Urdu poetry is not wine, nor simply a metaphor for pleasure. It is a term in a theological position. The wine drinker is the one who has surrendered the self’s careful defenses before the overwhelming fact of the divine. The tavern is the place where ordinary hierarchies of piety collapse, where God is paradoxically closer to the one who has abandoned propriety than to the one who observes it scrupulously. The beloved is not a human object of romantic longing but the divine itself, encountered through the destabilising, ungovernable experience of desire that exceeds its object. The ghazal was not a secular form that happened to use religious imagery. It was a philosophical instrument that used the grammar of desire to conduct an argument about the nature of the real.

Ghalib’s irony operates entirely within this grammar. His complaints about God, his casual blasphemies, are not the posture of a skeptic. They are the posture of a man so completely inside a tradition that he can afford to argue with it publicly, knowing that the argument itself is a form of intimacy the tradition makes possible. The complaint is the relationship. Receiving it as secular skepticism is not a misreading exactly. It is a reading that takes the surface and leaves the structure, which in a tradition this technically precise is a consequential omission.

Mir Taqi Mir is the test case that exposes this omission most fully. He is, by general acknowledgment, the greatest poet the tradition produced.

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Mir’s grief has a metaphysical address. It is the grief of the soul in exile from its origin, a condition the Sufi intellectual tradition had mapped with great philosophical care before Mir put pen to paper. It is a precise account of the human situation: the soul whose origin is divine, whose presence in the material world is a form of distance from what it truly is, and whose longing for beauty and love is actually the exiled soul’s longing for its real home.

When that position is removed from the reading, the grief remains but loses its reason. It becomes sadness about nothing, which is experientially similar but philosophically different from sadness about the specific condition of being a soul at distance from its source. What is lost is not the emotional force but the intellectual structure that gives the emotion its particular weight and direction.

Why Faiz travels and what the mushaira stopped doing

Faiz Ahmad Faiz is one of the greatest Urdu poets of the 20th century. Faiz Ahmad Faiz is one of the greatest Urdu poets of the 20th century.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz is the most celebrated Urdu poet among secular intellectual audiences — set to music, quoted at protests, taught on university syllabi, beloved in spaces where the mention of Mir or Momin would produce polite blankness.

What the secular reading mistakes is the source of his particular authority. His political subject — the figure who stands before power without petition, who does not require recognition because his worth is not the state’s to confer — is not a Marxist construction. Marxism gave Faiz a programme. It did not give him this. The architecture of a self whose dignity is internal and prior to any political arrangement runs continuously through the ghazal tradition: the lover whose worth is constituted by the quality of his longing rather than by whether the longing is returned. Faiz inherited this structure, transformed it, and deployed it in a new register. He simply stopped annotating the inheritance.

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Mir’s metaphysical commitments are visible, demanding the reader’s engagement. Faiz embeds comparable inheritances beneath political language his secular readers can receive on their own terms. What those readers cannot fully hear is why the defiance in his poetry has the specific register it does, why it is prophetic rather than petitionary, why it closes the court of power’s recognition rather than appealing to it. That grammar comes from somewhere prior to Marx.

The classical mushaira was an intellectual contest conducted among people who shared enough of a tradition to judge each other’s moves within it. The contemporary mushaira, in its state-sponsored and literary festival forms, is organised around a different principle: the demonstration of shared culture across religious communities. A mushaira designed to demonstrate coexistence will select for poetry accessible across traditions, which means poetry that does not require deep familiarity with any single tradition’s intellectual content. The theologically specific verse moves through the room more quietly. It is the cumulative effect of a thousand decisions made within a framework that had already concluded that Urdu’s value was its bridging capacity rather than its arguing capacity. A tradition valued for building bridges will have its sharpest edges smoothed. The sharpest edges of Urdu poetry are its theological ones.

There is a version of engaging with Urdu poetry that stops at admiration — responding to the formal beauty, acknowledging the emotional range, leaving the theological content to one side. But there is another version, which is to follow the poetry’s own logic wherever it leads — into the Islamic intellectual tradition, into Sufi metaphysics and rational theology and the centuries-long argument about the soul’s nature and its relationship with God. They were thinking, with full seriousness, within a tradition that considered these the most important questions a human being could address.

They are Islamic questions, asked in an Islamic register, by poets in genuine, sometimes anguished, sometimes ecstatic argument with their tradition. Receiving that argument as secular wisdom, as proof of coexistence, is partial in a way that flatters the receiver and quietly diminishes the poetry. Ghalib was not trying to build a bridge between communities. He was trying to say something true about God and the soul and the unbearable comedy of human existence. That project deserves an audience willing to meet it on its own terms. The poetry can bear that kind of attention. It was built for nothing less.

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(The writer is a New Delhi–based independent researcher whose work examines the intersections of religion, politics, and history in South Asia.)