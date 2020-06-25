George RR Martin making ‘steady progress’ with penultimate Game of Thrones book

In his blog, Martin wrote that he will be finishing the penultimate Game of Thrones book by next year. (Photo: Reuters) In his blog, Martin wrote that he will be finishing the penultimate Game of Thrones book by next year. (Photo: Reuters)

The lockdown has affected people in different ways. For author George RR Martin, the period is helping his creative juices to flow. The American author is famed for writing the epic fantasy novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, which was later adapted into the popular show Game of Thrones.

In his blog, Martin wrote that he will be finishing the penultimate Game of Thrones book by next year.

“[T]he enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week.” Having written that, he also cautioned not to believe what might be peddled regarding the book.

“But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go. Please do not give any credence to any of the click-bait websites that like to parse every word of my posts as if they were papal encyclicals to divine hidden meanings.”

There have been talks about Martin finishing the book for a while, and in the same blog, the author wrote, “I do wish they would go faster, of course. Way way back in 1999, when I was deep in the writing of A STORM OF SWORDS, I was averaging about 150 pages of manuscript a month. I fear I shall never recapture that pace again. Looking back, I am not sure how I did it then.”

Well, we can only look forward to the book.

