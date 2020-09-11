George RR Martin’s request to build a ‘castle’ library rejected

A reason behind this was the staggering following of the author. (Reuters)

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin’s plans of building a castle-style library at his compound in Santa Fe might not materialise. A report in The Guardian informs that the construction was objected to by his neighbours, and the request to increase the height of his building was rejected by the city’s Historic Districts Review Board.

A reason behind this is of course the staggering fan following the author enjoys. “With the notoriety of Mr Martin and Game of Thrones, we absolutely fear that our neighbourhood will become the next treasure hunt, that his fans will be looking to find the castle that’s in the middle of Santa Fe,” Mark Graham, who as per the report resides in south of the property, was as quoted as saying. On the other hand, board member Frank Katz said, “It is a medieval castle, and I don’t understand how we could possibly approve it in this style.”.

The idea was to put together “a very sizable collection” of literature and “other collectibles”. However, a letter signed by 40 neighbours led to the rejection of the request.

More than 40 neighbours had signed a letter urging the Historic Districts Review Board to reject the request. “The fact remains that the proposed building is still a prominent castle in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Santa Fe,” the report quotes the letter as saying. “It WILL BE VISIBLE.”

Earlier this year, the author had stated in his blog that he is making significant progress completing the penultimate Game Of Thrones book. “[T]he enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd