Tuesday, August 23, 2022

‘George Fernandes’ biography to be released on August 26

Rahul Ramagundam's book ‘The Life and Times of George Fernandes' is based on 12 years of research, and offers a deep dive into the personal and political life of the leader

'George Fernandes' , book, biography'George Fernandes' biography will be released on August 26 (Source: Amazon.in)

‘Life and times of George Fernandes,’ a biography of the former Union Minister and socialist leader will be released here on August 26.

The book will be released by the bishop of Mangalore diocese Peter Paul Saldanha in Sanidhya hall at St Aloysius college here, Fr Praveen Martis SJ, principal of the college said in a release here on Tuesday.

Rahul Ramagundam, the author of the book, Michael Fernandes, trade unionist, and brother of George Fernandes and Fr Melwyn Joseph Pinto SJ, rector St Aloysius college will be guests of honour.

Also Read | |CJI releases Mahatma’s autobiography in Telugu

Rahul Ramagundam’s book ‘The Life and Times of George Fernandes’ is based on 12 years of research, and offers a deep dive into the personal and political life of the leader. George Fernandes was a native of Mangaluru, born in Bejai in the city.

George Fernandes George Fernandes was a native of Mangaluru, born in Bejai in the city (Source: Express archive photo)

His initial schooling was in the city before starting life as a trade unionist in Mumbai and starting his political career from the grassroots level. His gradual struggles took him to the post of Defence Minister of India. He is one of the most admired statesmen and Parliamentarians in the country.

Also Read | |‘Reading Sri Aurobindo’: Book acquaints readers with complete works of 20th century philosopher-sage

Rahul Ramagundam is a historian and a professor at Jamia Millia Islamia University, who has a PhD in modern Indian history from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. His earlier works include a study of khadi as a political metaphor and histories of Adivasi land rights movements as well as the politics of inclusion

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 03:13:47 pm
