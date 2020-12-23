From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Neena Gupta: Celebrity memoir announcements made this year

Which ones are you looking forward to? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

If there has been a perceptible literary trend this year, it is of celebrity memoirs. We agree that while publishing house rosters are almost always filled with biographies, autobiographies and memoirs, the expansive range and frequency of announcements this years deserve mention. It has been a year like never before, expanding what people read and want to read. So here are some celebrity memoir announcements which were made this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to pen a book. The mother-to-be recently revealed that she is writing a book on her maternity experience. Titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be, it will be a addressing a series of maternity-related issues. Sharing the cover she wrote, “Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021.”

Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has been in the news this year, and all for the right reasons. His effort in helping migrants has been appreciated and applauded by all. The actor has documented all his experience in the book, I Am No Messiah. Written with journalist and author Meena K Iyer, the book will be out in December. Speaking on it, he said, “The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for sixteen to eighteen hours a day and sharing the pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I’ll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones.” It is being published by Penguin Random House.

Neena Gupta

Her book will be published under Penguin ‘Ebury Press’ imprint. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram) Her book will be published under Penguin ‘Ebury Press’ imprint. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

The actor who has become quite a social media sensation with her chain of videos titled, Sach Bolu Toh, has used the same as the title of her upcoming memoir. It will chronicle her life — from her childhood in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, her time at the National School of Drama, to her move to Mumbai in the 1980s, along with her struggles to find work. “Taking long, winding walks every day, appreciating the sounds of the birds and basking in the chill of the mountain air, I asked myself, ‘Why should I write a book? What do I have to say that could help and inspire someone?’ With so many incidents that have made me and also broken me, and I needed to free myself by getting them out. Reflecting about my life, my journey and the things I’ve had to overcome will make me feel better and lighter,” the actor said. It will be published under Penguin ‘Ebury Press’ imprint.

Gauri Khan

Designer Gauri Khan is coming up with a book titled My Life In Design, in which she will recount her journey as a designer. “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. “The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon,” said Khan, who owns Gauri Khan Designs (GKD). It will be published by Penguin’s ‘Ebury Press’ imprint.

Kubbra Sait

Actor Kubbra Sait will also be coming up with her memoir next year. “From an insecure childhood to reclaiming her confidence and going on to achieve her professional dreams, Kubbra has an amazing transformational story. Her writing, a combination of sassiness and vulnerability, will strike a chord with anyone navigating life’s challenges,” Sonal Nerurkar, senior commissioning editor at HarperCollins India was quoted as saying.

Saif Ali Khan

The actor is coming up with his autobiography next year. The book will document his expansive career dotted with ups and downs. “So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course, “Saif said in the statement. The book will be published by HarperCollins India,

Sid Mallya

Sid Mallya, son of fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya, is all set to make his debut as an author with a book on mental health. Titled ConSIDer This, it has been borrowed from his recent web series where he talked about his own mental struggle and the ways he overcame it. The book is scheduled to be published in May 2021 by Westland.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

This is also the year Priyanka Chopra Jonas completed her memoir which is currently up for preorder. “Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realised that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life,” she wrote in a long Instagram post. It will be published by Penguin Random House India.

Milind Soman

Former supermodel, Milind Soman is also a fitness enthusiast. In his memoir — co-written with author Roopa Pai — titled Made In India he wrote about addiction to smoking and alcohol, therapy and relationships. It has been published by Penguin Random House.

Ma Anand Sheela

This year witnessed two books on Sheela Birnstiel, popularly known as Ma Anand Sheela. One of the books is an authorised biography, Nothing To Lose by Manbeena Sandhu which unravelled the woman behind the strong persona. This has been published by Harper Collins, India in October. In November, Penguin Random House came out with Ma Anand Sheela’s memoir titled, My Story in My Own Words where she wrote about her own controversy riddled life.

Barack Obama

Former US President’s memoir, A Promised Land was published late this year and has broken all records. Part one of the two-part series, it has sold 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-books and audio.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone is all set to come up with her memoir next day. Titled The Beauty of Living Twice will release in March 2021, it will be on her life, her childhood, years in the industry and her near fatal stroke in 2001. “Possibility made me write this book: the opportunity to grow & to share that growth. I have learned to forgive the unforgivable. My hope is that as I share my journey you too will learn to do the same,” Stone wrote. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book will be published by Alfred A Knopf.

