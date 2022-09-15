scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022 longlist announced

Titles include Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India's Largest Private Dairy Company by Harish Damodaran; Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life by Gita Piramal; and Indomitable: A Working Woman's Notes on Work, Life and Leadership by Arundhati Bhattacharya

books, business book prize 2022Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022, features 10 books that document impactful business stories from across the subcontinent (Source: Amazon.in)

Gaja Capital has announced the longlist of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022, featuring 10 books that document impactful business stories from across the subcontinent, including the growth of Hatsun, India’s biggest private diary company; the rise of Tata Corporation; and the disruption of Xiaomi in the mobile market. The shortlist will be announced in November and the winner in January 2022.

The books in the longlist are: Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India’s Largest Private Dairy Company by Harish Damodaran (Penguin Random House India); Disrupt and Conquer: How TTK Prestige Became a Billion Dollar Company by T.T. Jagannathan and Sandhya Mendonca (Penguin Random House India); Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico by Harsh Mariwala and Ram Charan (Penguin Random House India); Indomitable: A Working Woman’s Notes on Work, Life and Leadership by Arundhati Bhattacharya (HarperCollins India); Maverick Effect: The Inside Story of India’s IT Revolution by Harish Mehta (HarperCollins India); Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life by Gita Piramal (Penguin Random House India); Tata – The Global Corporation That Built Indian Capitalism by Mircea Raianu (Harvard University Press); The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company by Narotam Sekhsaria (HarperCollins India); The Struggle And The Promise: Restoring India’s Potential by Naushad Forbes (HarperCollins India); and Xiaomi: How a Startup Disrupted the Market and Created a Cult Following by Jayadevan P.K. (HarperCollins India).

Also Read | |JCB Prize for Literature announces 2022’s longlist of 10 ‘incredible’ books

Last year’s prize was won by Amrit Raj’s Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield (Westland), and the 2020 prize by Mint journalist Mihir Dalal for Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story (Pan Macmillan India).

