Furquan Moharkan’s financial thriller on Yes Bank all set for a screen adaptation

Furquan Moharkan’s financial thriller ‘The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story‘, is all set to be adapted for screen. Published by Penguin Random House India earlier this year, the story uncovers the deep rot set in YES Bank’s glittering success story.

The crisp page-turner will now be adapted for screen, and according to a press release, the publishing house has already closed a deal with Almighty Motion Picture for the rights.

The book charts the trajectory of the bank, from its inception to its dramatic rise and meteoric downfall. It also entails the story of the people behind one of the biggest banking failures in Indian history.

About the recent developments, Moharkan said in a statement: “I am really excited. A scam of this magnitude has to be taken to masses, and what better than a book getting made into an AV form. We have also seen growing interest in financial thrillers in the country, which I hope would lead to success of The Banker... This will also help a lot in making the masses financially more literate.”

Almighty Motion Picture launched in 2020 with a web series on MX Player. Headquartered in Mumbai, it is headed by actor turned entrepreneur Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu.

“We have always craved for good content and when I came to know about The Banker Who Crushed his Diamonds by Furquan Moharkan, it did not take me another thought to go for the rights to be adapted on screen,” she said.

