Premium

Is MAGA an ideology or a political style? What Laura Field’s Furious Minds reveals

Laura Field’s Furious Minds is a deeply brilliant, important, but ultimately disturbing account of a set of ideas that may place not only American democracy, but the wider world, at risk

Written by: Pratap Bhanu Mehta
5 min readJan 31, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Laura Field’s Furious MindsLaura Field’s Furious Minds
Make us preferred source on Google

Does MAGA, the movement that propelled Donald Trump to power, have a political theory? Does it possess a worldview, or is it merely a ragtag collection of antipathies? In Furious Minds, Laura Field sets out to answer this question.

Field is well placed to do so for three reasons. First, she takes the ideas behind MAGA seriously, rather than dismissing them as incoherent resentment. Second, she is trained as a Straussian political theorist. Leo Strauss was a distinguished political thinker, and some of his followers — notably Harry Jaffa and Charles Kesler — have become among the most visceral torchbearers of Trumpism. Field knows this intellectual terrain from the inside. Finally, she has undertaken extensive fieldwork, almost like an anthropologist reporting on a tribe, producing a textured account of the MAGA world that goes well beyond its published texts. The result is a deeply brilliant, important, but ultimately disturbing, account of a set of ideas that may place not only American democracy, but the wider world, at risk.

At its most basic level, what unites MAGA is a disdain for liberalism. Liberalism has, throughout its history, attracted serious critics. Some see it as too individualist and cosmopolitan; others as too egalitarian, or not egalitarian enough. Some argue that it hollows out shared purpose or neglects higher human goods. Others worry that liberalism is itself intolerant, colonising alternative ways of life in the name of toleration. These critiques have long shadowed liberal thought, and any serious liberal thinker has grappled with them. Liberalism, moreover, has no ready answers to the dislocations produced by global capitalism—fertile ground for discontent that MAGA can exploit.

Yet as Field shows compellingly, MAGA is not genuinely interested in resolving these philosophical or economic problems. Its hostility to liberalism is not, at bottom, philosophical—though it often masquerades as such. It is psychological. It manifests as impatience with proceduralism, contempt for compassion, an unstated nostalgia for racial and gender hierarchy, and above all an aesthetic fascination with something they call “greatness.”

This sensibility is marked by disdain for ordinary lives, what Nadezhda Mandelstam, whom Field quotes, called “the privilege of ordinary heartbreaks.” Liberalism is constructed as weak, unmasculine, and incapable of appreciating the supposed beauties of the land of virtue.

But what virtue is being invoked? Here Field identifies four distinct MAGA factions. First are the Straussian heirs clustered around the Claremont Institute, which has arguably provided Trumpism with its deepest ideological foundations. In Field’s telling, this group combines intense moralism about ends with profound cynicism about means, acquires a deep hostility to pluralism, and becomes besotted with executive power. Second is a broadly Catholic strand, influential in shaping figures such as J D Vance. This includes thinkers like Adrian Vermeule and Patrick Deneen, who seek to capture the state apparatus in order to impose their conception of the common good. Third are the National Conservatives, associated with Yoram Hazony, who champion American exceptionalism and have sought ideological affinities with movements such as the RSS in India. Finally, there is the Hard Right — associated with figures like Curtis Yarvin — marked by misogyny, conspiracism, and racial hierarchy. What is most alarming is not their intellectual incoherence, but the extent to which these once-fringe ideas have entered the political mainstream. Despite their differences, these groups converge on a three-point agenda: secure borders, economic nationalism, and an America First foreign policy. This was most starkly articulated in Michael Anton’s essay, “The Flight 93 Election.” Taken individually, these goals are not unreasonable, and Field shows powerfully why they can be seductive.

What gives the essay its edge, however, is its apocalyptic metaphor. America, Anton argues, has only one choice: support Donald Trump or face civilisational destruction. Voters must behave like the passengers who stormed the cockpit of United Flight 93 to prevent catastrophe. The implication is unmistakable: anyone who does not support Trump becomes an existential enemy.

Story continues below this ad

What ultimately unites MAGA, then, is less a coherent doctrine than a political style: a longing for the destruction of the guard rails liberalism has erected. There is intense moralism about the highest end, making America great, combined with total cynicism about the means. The language is insurrectionary: seize the state, exalt executive power, indulge conspiracism, scorn compassion, and confuse power with greatness.

What makes Furious Minds so disturbing is its demonstration of how plausible ideas can attach themselves to a political style that is, at its core, almost nihilistic. MAGA is not stupid. Field’s book is a reminder of how much intellectual and political talent right-wing movements can attract.

The most unsettling lesson of Furious Minds is that the threat posed by MAGA is paradoxical. Liberals are thus caught in a paradox: they must take these ideas seriously, even as they recognise that ideas are not what chiefly drives MAGA. What matters more is the willingness to burn institutions, embrace emergency, and wager everything on the promise of an undefined sense of greatness. That, rather than incoherence or stupidity, is what makes MAGA genuinely dangerous.

The writer is contributing editor, The Indian Express

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
TISS
How TISS changed student union elections and why there’s a pushback against the move
govindan master
What’s at stake in Kerala as Left, Congress prepare for yatra showdown
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Depleted AUS look to level series
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
walk
Step by step: Why 20 minutes is the 'magic number' for healthy aging
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Depleted AUS look to level series
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates (AP Photo)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra: Launch date, specs and features leaked
The Galaxy S26 may feature a redesigned camera island.
Step by step: Why 20 minutes is the 'magic number' for healthy aging
walk
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement