Is MAGA an ideology or a political style? What Laura Field’s Furious Minds reveals

Does MAGA, the movement that propelled Donald Trump to power, have a political theory? Does it possess a worldview, or is it merely a ragtag collection of antipathies? In Furious Minds, Laura Field sets out to answer this question.

Field is well placed to do so for three reasons. First, she takes the ideas behind MAGA seriously, rather than dismissing them as incoherent resentment. Second, she is trained as a Straussian political theorist. Leo Strauss was a distinguished political thinker, and some of his followers — notably Harry Jaffa and Charles Kesler — have become among the most visceral torchbearers of Trumpism. Field knows this intellectual terrain from the inside. Finally, she has undertaken extensive fieldwork, almost like an anthropologist reporting on a tribe, producing a textured account of the MAGA world that goes well beyond its published texts. The result is a deeply brilliant, important, but ultimately disturbing, account of a set of ideas that may place not only American democracy, but the wider world, at risk.

At its most basic level, what unites MAGA is a disdain for liberalism. Liberalism has, throughout its history, attracted serious critics. Some see it as too individualist and cosmopolitan; others as too egalitarian, or not egalitarian enough. Some argue that it hollows out shared purpose or neglects higher human goods. Others worry that liberalism is itself intolerant, colonising alternative ways of life in the name of toleration. These critiques have long shadowed liberal thought, and any serious liberal thinker has grappled with them. Liberalism, moreover, has no ready answers to the dislocations produced by global capitalism—fertile ground for discontent that MAGA can exploit.

Yet as Field shows compellingly, MAGA is not genuinely interested in resolving these philosophical or economic problems. Its hostility to liberalism is not, at bottom, philosophical—though it often masquerades as such. It is psychological. It manifests as impatience with proceduralism, contempt for compassion, an unstated nostalgia for racial and gender hierarchy, and above all an aesthetic fascination with something they call “greatness.”

This sensibility is marked by disdain for ordinary lives, what Nadezhda Mandelstam, whom Field quotes, called “the privilege of ordinary heartbreaks.” Liberalism is constructed as weak, unmasculine, and incapable of appreciating the supposed beauties of the land of virtue.

But what virtue is being invoked? Here Field identifies four distinct MAGA factions. First are the Straussian heirs clustered around the Claremont Institute, which has arguably provided Trumpism with its deepest ideological foundations. In Field’s telling, this group combines intense moralism about ends with profound cynicism about means, acquires a deep hostility to pluralism, and becomes besotted with executive power. Second is a broadly Catholic strand, influential in shaping figures such as J D Vance. This includes thinkers like Adrian Vermeule and Patrick Deneen, who seek to capture the state apparatus in order to impose their conception of the common good. Third are the National Conservatives, associated with Yoram Hazony, who champion American exceptionalism and have sought ideological affinities with movements such as the RSS in India. Finally, there is the Hard Right — associated with figures like Curtis Yarvin — marked by misogyny, conspiracism, and racial hierarchy. What is most alarming is not their intellectual incoherence, but the extent to which these once-fringe ideas have entered the political mainstream. Despite their differences, these groups converge on a three-point agenda: secure borders, economic nationalism, and an America First foreign policy. This was most starkly articulated in Michael Anton’s essay, “The Flight 93 Election.” Taken individually, these goals are not unreasonable, and Field shows powerfully why they can be seductive.

What gives the essay its edge, however, is its apocalyptic metaphor. America, Anton argues, has only one choice: support Donald Trump or face civilisational destruction. Voters must behave like the passengers who stormed the cockpit of United Flight 93 to prevent catastrophe. The implication is unmistakable: anyone who does not support Trump becomes an existential enemy.

Story continues below this ad

What ultimately unites MAGA, then, is less a coherent doctrine than a political style: a longing for the destruction of the guard rails liberalism has erected. There is intense moralism about the highest end, making America great, combined with total cynicism about the means. The language is insurrectionary: seize the state, exalt executive power, indulge conspiracism, scorn compassion, and confuse power with greatness.

What makes Furious Minds so disturbing is its demonstration of how plausible ideas can attach themselves to a political style that is, at its core, almost nihilistic. MAGA is not stupid. Field’s book is a reminder of how much intellectual and political talent right-wing movements can attract.

The most unsettling lesson of Furious Minds is that the threat posed by MAGA is paradoxical. Liberals are thus caught in a paradox: they must take these ideas seriously, even as they recognise that ideas are not what chiefly drives MAGA. What matters more is the willingness to burn institutions, embrace emergency, and wager everything on the promise of an undefined sense of greatness. That, rather than incoherence or stupidity, is what makes MAGA genuinely dangerous.

The writer is contributing editor, The Indian Express