From Playboy Bunny to feminist icon: Gloria Steinem in 5 books

Gloria Steinem, who passed away in New York at age 92, was a journalist, social movement organiser, co-founder of Ms. magazine, and one of feminism’s most recognisable voices internationally. She was, however, first and last, a writer, and it is through her prose, wry and unflinching, that her particular brand of activism endures. From her legendary 1963 undercover exposé as a Playboy Bunny to her late-in-life reflections on ageing, her books offer insight into her self-interrogating brand of feminism. Those seeking to understand the woman behind the aviators should check out these five works:

Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions (1983)

Steinem had the unique ability to be furious and funny at the same time. This collection of essays is no different. It opens with her account of going undercover as a Playboy Bunny, documenting the humiliating uniforms, petty fines, and sexual surveillance that passed for glamour. The book then widens its lens to profile political pioneers, dissects the “click” of consciousness-raising, and exposes what she called the all-pervasive architecture of patriarchy. For the uninitiated, this is the place to start, a primer in Steinem’s blend of reportage and memoir, and polemic.