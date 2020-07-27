Four-year-old lands book deal; creates record

He was discovered Kate Clanchy, his teacher and poet(Source: Getty Images) He was discovered Kate Clanchy, his teacher and poet(Source: Getty Images)

Different poets started their journeys at different times. For Nadim Shamma-Sourgen, who just got himself a book deal, it has started fairly early: at the age of four. A report in The Guardian states that he was discovered Kate Clanchy, his teacher and poet, at the University of Reading, where Clanchy had met his mother. The poet first shared the prodigy’s poems on social media, and he has now landed a book deal with Walker Books.

“The poems talk about such important feelings, like love and loneliness, and Nadim finds the perfect words. They are simple, inspirational and have a wisdom all of their own,” Walker executive Denise Johnstone-Burt was quoted as saying in the report.

“I wasn’t tweeting the poems because they were so much like adult work – it was because they were so purely childlike. Nadim has the very rare ability to articulate in images what it is to be a four-year-old, to love your mum and bugs, to wonder about baddies, baths and love, and to ‘hang up your brave’ when you come in from nursery. The individual poems moved thousands on Twitter, but they work even better as a group because they create a whole world full of glitter and hugs. This will be such a special book to share with a child,” Clanchy said.

This makes him one of the youngest to land a book deal. “I like writing poems especially about nature. I feel happy that my poems will be in a book,” he said. “When my poems are in a book, can I please have a copy?” the four-year-old poet was maintained, as per the report.

