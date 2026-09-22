‘We’ll forget her soon enough’: Princess Diana’s brother releases tell-all memoir

In his memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, published Tuesday, Charles Spencer alleges that King Charles told him, “We’ll forget her soon enough,” in a phone call shortly after Diana’s death in a car crash. The book, serialised in the Daily Mail, contains a series of claims about Diana’s life and the aftermath of her death.
Buckingham Palace has responded saying grief “can cloud reason” and “colour memory.”
Spencer told the BBC that the then-Prince of Wales “went ballistic” during an argument over whether Prince William and Prince Harry should walk behind their mother’s coffin.
According to Spencer, the King said: “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.” Spencer told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he was “so stunned” by the remark that he hung up after telling Charles: “I cannot believe you just said that.”
He describes the 12-year-old Prince Harry at the funeral as looking “tiny, and slight, and bereft,” and expresses concern over a “lack of obvious care” for him.
Spencer also alleges that Charles sounded “giddily elated” and “like a lottery winner” during a call on the night Diana died, and suggested he may have been thinking about how the tragedy would free him to be with Camilla Parker-Bowles.
Spencer has alleged Diana believed Charles was “in love with his valet.”
Buckingham Palace issued a statement within hours of the first extract being published. A spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”
In a response to The Mail on Sunday, Spencer said: “It is not every day you wake up to find you’ve been gaslit by the King.”
Spencer writes that Diana drove to the cliffs at Beachy Head “more than once” while contemplating suicide, but that her love for her sons stopped her from going further.
He claims the late Queen Elizabeth II offered to posthumously restore Diana’s Her Royal Highness (HRH) title hours after the funeral, but he declined because it came too late.
Spencer’s decision to publish the book has drawn criticism, with royal commentators questioning his motives nearly three decades after Diana’s death. A friend of the King told The Sunday Times: “That’s like an arsonist trying to sell you a fire hose. Why couldn’t they all have just let her rest in peace?”
Critics have also noted a 1998 interview in which Spencer said he would “never profit from Diana’s death.” The clip was widely reshared on social media after the serialisation began.
Spencer says he told both Prince William and Prince Harry about the book before publication, and that Harry is “completely fine about it.”
Neither Kensington Palace nor the Sussexes’ office has commented publicly.