‘We’ll forget her soon enough’: Princess Diana’s brother releases tell-all memoir

In his memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, published Tuesday, Charles Spencer alleges that King Charles told him, “We’ll forget her soon enough,” in a phone call shortly after Diana’s death in a car crash. The book, serialised in the Daily Mail, contains a series of claims about Diana’s life and the aftermath of her death.

Buckingham Palace has responded saying grief “can cloud reason” and “colour memory.”

Spencer told the BBC that the then-Prince of Wales “went ballistic” during an argument over whether Prince William and Prince Harry should walk behind their mother’s coffin.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to Spencer, the King said: “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.” Spencer told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he was “so stunned” by the remark that he hung up after telling Charles: “I cannot believe you just said that.”