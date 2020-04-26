First edition of Roald Dahl book book is up for auction

A rare copy of The Gremlins by Roald Dahl is up for auction in May. (File Photo) A rare copy of The Gremlins by Roald Dahl is up for auction in May. (File Photo)

According to a report in The Independent, a rare copy of The Gremlins by Roald Dahl is up for auction in May. It will take place online and is expected to get around £4,000. The edition contains Dahl’s signature, and a personal note addressed to his RAF comrade, Wing Commander John Alexander implying the latter’s contribution. “To John, who wrote the bloody thing anyway. Roald Dahl, 25/5/43.” According to a report in the BBC, Alexander’s daughter Juliet, who resides in Canada has confirmed that they knew Dahl.

“How coincidental, then, that later my father and Dahl served together in the RAF during the Second World War. As the only living family member left in Canada, and without heirs, my intention is to ensure now that this copy earns the status it deserves, whether it be to an avid collector or a Dahl museum,” she was quoted as saying. “I do know both my father and Dahl were rather cavalier about the whole Gremlins project, especially as Disney did not ultimately make the movie for which the prototype book was originally intended,” she added.

Published in 1943, it was written for Walt Disney. And even though there was an animated film was planned to be made of it, it eventually fell through. The story centers around mythical creatures, the Gremlins as seek revenge for the destruction of their habitat, the forest by destroying British aircraft. Dahl’s book was an instant success.

The report also quotes Jim Spencer from the auctioneers. He hailed it as a noteworthy collector’s item. “Not only does it take us back to Dahl’s early days as a published author, that personal note provides an insight into the warmth of his character and regard for a wartime friend,” he said.

