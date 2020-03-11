Final list of Lambda Literary Awards 2020 announced

Every year, the Lambda Literary Awards, also known as the “Lammys”, are awarded to bring to notice the many books written on LGBT themes and award them for their achievement. Finalists for this year are out, and the list is exhaustive, with several categories like Lesbian Fiction, Gay Fiction among others.
They shared the list on Twitter.
Congratulations to the 2020 Lambda Literary Awards finalists! Head over to @oprahmagazine to check out the full list. https://t.co/nZ8WL6Hqrn
— Lambda Literary (@LambdaLiterary) March 10, 2020
Here’s the list.
Lesbian Fiction
Cantoras by Carolina De Robertis
A Generous Spirit: Selected Work by Beth Brant
Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett
On Swift Horses by Shannon Pufahl
Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn
A People’s History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian
Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson
Stay and Fight by Madeline ffitch
Bisexual Fiction
Big Familia by Tomas Moniz
Deposing Nathan by Zack Smedley
Exquisite Mariposa by Fiona Alison Duncan
Jude by Garrett Leigh
Just Pervs by Jess Taylor
The Man Who Saw Everything by Deborah Levy
The Not Wives by Carley Moore
The Remainder by Alia Trabucco Zerán, translated by Sophie Hughes
Gay Poetry
Doomstead Days by Brian Teare
The Experiment of the Tropics by Lawrence Lacambra Ypil
Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers by Jake Skeets
Losing Miami by Gabriel Ojeda-Sagué
NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes from the Field by Billy-Ray Belcourt
The Revisionist & The Astropastorals by Douglas Crase
SLINGSHOT by Cyrée Jarelle Johnson
The Tradition by Jericho Brown
Transgender Poetry
Dispatch by Cameron Awkward-Rich
EXTRATRANSMISSION by Andrea Abi-Karam
HULL by Xandria Phillips
Our Weather Our Sea by Samuel Ace
The Year of Blue Water by Yanyi
Gay Mystery
Carved in Bone: A Henry Rios Novel by Michael Nava
ChoirMaster: A Mister Puss Mystery by Michael Craft
Death Takes a Bow by David S. Pederson
The Fourth Courier by Timothy Jay Smith
The Nowhere by Chris Gill
The Quaker by Liam McIlvanney
Rewind by Marshall Thornton
Royal Street Reveillon by Greg Herren
Lesbian Mystery
The Blood Runs Cold by Catherine Maiorisi
Galileo by Ann McMan
The Hound of Justice by Claire O’Dell
The Mirror of Muraro by Amelia Ellis
Twisted at the Root: A Jane Lawless Mystery by Ellen Hart
Lesbian Memoir/Biography
Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden
Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing by Elissa Altman
Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz
The Rib Joint: A Memoir In Essays by Julia Koets
Sontag: Her Life and Work by Benjamin Moser
Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments: Intimate Histories of Social Upheaval by Saidiya Hartman
We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir by Samra Habib
A Wild and Precious Life by Edie Windsor with Joshua Lyon
Gay Memoir/Biography
The Amphitheater of the Dead by Guy Hocquenghem, translated by Max Fox
DISASTERAMA! Adventures in the Queer Underground 1977-1997 by Alvin Orloff
How We Fight for Our Lives by Saeed Jones
IM by Isaac Mizrahi
In the Shadow of the Bridge by Joseph Caldwell
Indefinite Sentence: A Personal History of Outlawed Love and Sex by Siddharth Dube
Jimmy Neurosis by James Oseland
The Light Years by Chris Rush, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Other categories include: Lesbian Romance, Gay Romance, LGBTQ Anthology, LGBTQ Children’s/Young Adult, LGBTQ Comics, LGBTQ Drama, LGBTQ Erotica, LGBTQ Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror, LGBTQ Studies. The winners will be announced on 8 June at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.