Final list of Lambda Literary Awards 2020 announced

Every year, the Lambda Literary Awards, also known as the “Lammys”, are awarded to bring to notice the many books written on LGBT themes and award them for their achievement. Finalists for this year are out, and the list is exhaustive, with several categories like Lesbian Fiction, Gay Fiction among others.

Congratulations to the 2020 Lambda Literary Awards finalists! Head over to @oprahmagazine to check out the full list. https://t.co/nZ8WL6Hqrn — Lambda Literary (@LambdaLiterary) March 10, 2020

Lesbian Fiction

Cantoras by Carolina De Robertis

A Generous Spirit: Selected Work by Beth Brant

Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett

On Swift Horses by Shannon Pufahl

Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn

A People’s History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian

Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson

Stay and Fight by Madeline ffitch

Bisexual Fiction

Big Familia by Tomas Moniz

Deposing Nathan by Zack Smedley

Exquisite Mariposa by Fiona Alison Duncan

Jude by Garrett Leigh

Just Pervs by Jess Taylor

The Man Who Saw Everything by Deborah Levy

The Not Wives by Carley Moore

The Remainder by Alia Trabucco Zerán, translated by Sophie Hughes

Gay Poetry

Doomstead Days by Brian Teare

The Experiment of the Tropics by Lawrence Lacambra Ypil

Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers by Jake Skeets

Losing Miami by Gabriel Ojeda-Sagué

NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes from the Field by Billy-Ray Belcourt

The Revisionist & The Astropastorals by Douglas Crase

SLINGSHOT by Cyrée Jarelle Johnson

The Tradition by Jericho Brown

Transgender Poetry

Dispatch by Cameron Awkward-Rich

EXTRATRANSMISSION by Andrea Abi-Karam

HULL by Xandria Phillips

Our Weather Our Sea by Samuel Ace

The Year of Blue Water by Yanyi

Gay Mystery

Carved in Bone: A Henry Rios Novel by Michael Nava

ChoirMaster: A Mister Puss Mystery by Michael Craft

Death Takes a Bow by David S. Pederson

The Fourth Courier by Timothy Jay Smith

The Nowhere by Chris Gill

The Quaker by Liam McIlvanney

Rewind by Marshall Thornton

Royal Street Reveillon by Greg Herren

Lesbian Mystery

The Blood Runs Cold by Catherine Maiorisi

Galileo by Ann McMan

The Hound of Justice by Claire O’Dell

The Mirror of Muraro by Amelia Ellis

Twisted at the Root: A Jane Lawless Mystery by Ellen Hart

Lesbian Memoir/Biography

Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden

Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing by Elissa Altman

Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz

The Rib Joint: A Memoir In Essays by Julia Koets

Sontag: Her Life and Work by Benjamin Moser

Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments: Intimate Histories of Social Upheaval by Saidiya Hartman

We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir by Samra Habib

A Wild and Precious Life by Edie Windsor with Joshua Lyon

Gay Memoir/Biography

The Amphitheater of the Dead by Guy Hocquenghem, translated by Max Fox

DISASTERAMA! Adventures in the Queer Underground 1977-1997 by Alvin Orloff

How We Fight for Our Lives by Saeed Jones

IM by Isaac Mizrahi

In the Shadow of the Bridge by Joseph Caldwell

Indefinite Sentence: A Personal History of Outlawed Love and Sex by Siddharth Dube

Jimmy Neurosis by James Oseland

The Light Years by Chris Rush, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Other categories include: Lesbian Romance, Gay Romance, LGBTQ Anthology, LGBTQ Children’s/Young Adult, LGBTQ Comics, LGBTQ Drama, LGBTQ Erotica, LGBTQ Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror, LGBTQ Studies. The winners will be announced on 8 June at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

