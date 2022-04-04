Filmmaker Raj Khosla’s biography to release in 2022

The first authorised biography of director Raj Khosla, known for making classics like “CID”, “Dostana”, “Do Raaste” and yesteryear star Sadhana’s blockbuster “Mere Saaya”, will hit the stands this year, publishing house Hachette announced on Monday.

The yet-to-be titled biography, written by author Amborish Roychoudhury in association with the late director’s daughters Uma Kapur and Anita Khosla, will delve into the life of the filmmaker as well as the range and expanse of his body of work.

“Considering his stellar filmography, it is surprising that Khosla hasn’t been talked about as much as his contemporaries. The book aims to correct this.

“The book will not only contain priceless anecdotes but also insights about his style of filmmaking which has inspired a number of directors who came after him,” Roychoudhury told PTI.

In a career spanning three decades and 27 films, Khosla directed thrillers “Bombai ka Babu”, “Woh Kaun Thi”, “Mera Saaya” and “Anita” as well as neo-noir “Kala Pani”. He dwelled with love stories in “Ek Musafir Ek Hasina” and “Prem Kahani”.

Khosla also directed box office successes “Mera Gaon Mera Desh”, “Meraa Dost Meraa Dushman”, “Nehle Pe Dehla” and familly drama “Sunny”.

The filmmaker, who trained under legendary actor-director Guru Dutt, was also credited for shooting musical sequences with dexterity. Some of the most iconic songs shot by Khosla include “Lag jaa gale”, “Mera saaya saath hoga”, “Jaane kya baat hai”, “Hai apna dil toh awara” and “Ye hai Bombay meri jaan”.

Roychoudhury said the book is based on his primary research and conversation with actors who have worked closely with the director.

“I have been able to talk to many of his collaborators, including the late Lata Mangeshkar, Mahesh Bhatt, Dharmendra, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rahman, Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Kumar, Mumtaz, Prem Chopra and many others.

“I also spoke to Aamir Khan,who grew up in the same building and later bought Khosla’s flat,” said the author.

Roychoudhury’s last book “Cult of their Own: Bollywood Beyond Box Office” won a special mention at the 66th National Film Awards, 2018.

