Filmmaker Onir to pen memoir

The 51-year-old director, who is openly gay and a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, is best known for critically-acclaimed movies like My brother... Nikhil and I am.

National Award-winning director Onir’s memoir will hit the stands next year, Penguin Random House India announced on Tuesday.

The book, to be published under Penguin’s Viking imprint, will be co-written by Onir and his sister, film editor-screenwriter Irene Dhar Malik.

Laying bare the struggles and triumphs that moulded the filmmaker on his path to success, the memoir offers readers a rare glimpse of Onir’s life — his childhood days in Bhutan to when he was a young man with no connections in the Hindi film industry, and later, when he faced “turbulent times”.

“I was initially a little hesitant about it, thought that it is perhaps too early to be writing my memoir. But I then realised that there are so many youngsters who message me about being afraid to pursue their dreams, be it about their career choices and beliefs, or about accepting and asserting their identity in terms of gender and sexuality. I hope my journey resonates with some of them and helps them live their dreams,” said Onir in a statement.