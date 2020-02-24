Robert Galbraith’s next Strike novel will be out in September

JK Rowling, synonymous with her Harry Potter novels had initially used the pseudonym so that her crime thrillers are not judged by her already established reputation. (File Photo) JK Rowling, synonymous with her Harry Potter novels had initially used the pseudonym so that her crime thrillers are not judged by her already established reputation. (File Photo)

The fifth book in the crime novels series by Robert Galbraith is all set to release on 29th September 2020. Titled Troubled Blood, the book featuring Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott will follow the 2018 novel, Lethal White. Galbraith is JK Rowling’s pseudonym, and the Cormoran Strike novels are whodunit tales.

The first four novels include The Cuckoo’s Calling (2013), The Silkworm (2014), Career of Evil (2015) and Lethal White (2018), and almost all of them have been bestsellers. They have also been adapted into BBC Drama series.

The fifth Robert Galbraith crime novel, TROUBLED BLOOD, will be published on 29th September! Are you excited for the next chapter in #StrikeandRobin’s story? — Robert Galbraith (@RGalbraith) February 19, 2020

Rowling, synonymous with her Harry Potter novels had initially used the pseudonym so that her crime thrillers are not judged by her already established reputation. However, her identity was soon revealed. But she keeps using it mark a distinction between her works.

In a Q&A mentioned on her website, for a question on which book in the series she enjoyed reading the most, she confessed, I’ve loved writing all the Strike books. The classic whodunit suits the way I plot and requires a vast array of characters, whose invention I find endlessly satisfying.” Having said that, she added, “I think Career of Evil would come out ahead of the rest, for rather mundane reasons: I didn’t have many interruptions and was able to bury myself in the book for long stretches, which is ideal.” But she has a favourite. “[M]y favourite of the four published books is Lethal White, which really couldn’t have been trickier to write, partly because I had so much else going on (screenplays and a play), and partly because I’d chosen not only to create a labyrinthine plot, but also to weave in a lot of developments in Strike and Robin’s personal lives.”

