Women’s Prize for Fiction’s The Reclaim Her Name series: Female authors to be published under their own names

The series is intended to celebrate female voices.(Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In the past, there had been a tradition for women to write using male pseudonyms. Much has changed since then, but those books still bear a name which is not theirs. In a bid to rectify it, Women’s Prize for Fiction, along with its sponsor Baileys, is all set to release e-books of classics, and this time they will have name of the female authors.

The series known as ‘The Reclaim Her Name’ will mark the 25th anniversary of Women’s Prize. A report in The Bookseller states that 25 novels re-released, and will be available for free. The objective is to initiate conversations regarding the reasons many female authors had to hide their read names.

“When I was asked if my mother’s work could be included within such a worthy collection of books along with other impressive female writers, I was honoured. I’m incredibly proud of my mother’s work and it excites me that her writing has been introduced to a new audience through this collection. I know she would be thrilled to be a part of this as it’s an incredible conversation starter for such an important cause — my mother always believed in a world with shared humanity and I think this project encapsulates that,” Liz Petry, daughter of Anne Petry was quoted as saying. The latter’s book Marie of the Cabin Club is on the list.

The series will also witness a revamping of sorts of the covers, to be illustrated by women.

To celebrate our 25th anniversary, we teamed up with @BaileysOfficial on something very special. Introducing the #ReclaimHerName collection, 25 books previously published under male pen names, with the real, female authors’ names finally printed on them: https://t.co/cdQ4wA1p4D pic.twitter.com/rW4L3ZafFJ — Women’s Prize (@WomensPrize) August 12, 2020

“Baileys has been a sponsor of the Women’s Prize for Fiction for many years now and together we have been dedicated to honouring, celebrating and championing women’s writing. Together, we’re incredibly excited by the Reclaim Her Name campaign – it’s a lovely way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the prize, by doing what we always strive to do – empowering women, igniting conversations and ensuring that they get the recognition they deserve,” Kate Mosse, founder director of the Women’s Prize for Fiction was quoted as saying in the report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd