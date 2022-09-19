Feel-good poetry books to help you sail through the week

Have you ever found a sentence that describes how you feel so perfectly, that it rattles and comforts you, both at the same time? Have you ever found deep solace in words, a safe space that is otherwise unmatched? If you have, here are some books to recreate that feeling. If you haven’t — these books are especially for you, to experience finding an unmatchable comfort in words.
‘Dear Girl’ by Aija Mayrock
Dear Girl is an uplifting, powerful poetry book that celebrates being a woman and owning who you are. With a striking and bold voice, it can act as a beacon of empowerment for those feeling alone.
‘Where Do You Go Alone’ and ‘Rangoli’ by Pavana Reddy
Pavana Reddy has a unique way with words, and her best works include ‘Where Do You Go Alone’ and ‘Rangoli’. Her poems mostly address issues such as being a person of colour, learning to love yourself, heartbreak, and more.
‘Pillow Thoughts’ by Courtney Peppernell
Pillow Thoughts is a poignant collection of poetry and prose that readers may find incredibly honest and touching. A lot of people also believe that this book is an amazing read even for people who don’t like mainstream poetry.
‘Book of Love’ by Emery Allen
Book of Love is a beautiful, melodious, soft book that is simple in its writing but also striking and hard-hitting. One of Emery’s famous quotes is this one (pictured below) and is an example of the kind of poetry this book has.
‘The Truth About Magic’ by Atticus
What makes The Truth About Magic a wonderful read is the rawness of the world which will make you feel a whirlwind of emotions, without ever losing your sense of wonder. This book is definitely worth your time.
