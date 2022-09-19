scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Feel-good poetry books to help you sail through the week

Here are some deeply comforting and striking poetry books that will make for a perfect read this week!

poetry booksWhich book are you reading today? (Source: mazadohta, courtneypeppernell/Instagram)

Have you ever found a sentence that describes how you feel so perfectly, that it rattles and comforts you, both at the same time? Have you ever found deep solace in words, a safe space that is otherwise unmatched? If you have, here are some books to recreate that feeling. If you haven’t — these books are especially for you, to experience finding an unmatchable comfort in words.

‘Dear Girl’ by Aija Mayrock

Dear Girl is an uplifting, powerful poetry book that celebrates being a woman and owning who you are. With a striking and bold voice, it can act as a beacon of empowerment for those feeling alone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aija Mayrock (@aijamayrock)

‘Where Do You Go Alone’ and ‘Rangoli’ by Pavana Reddy

Pavana Reddy has a unique way with words, and her best works include ‘Where Do You Go Alone’ and ‘Rangoli’. Her poems mostly address issues such as being a person of colour, learning to love yourself, heartbreak, and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pavana reddy (@mazadohta)

ALSO READ |Meet Indu Antony, the artist who has archived the ‘smells of Bengaluru’ in a published book

‘Pillow Thoughts’ by Courtney Peppernell

Pillow Thoughts is a poignant collection of poetry and prose that readers may find incredibly honest and touching. A lot of people also believe that this book is an amazing read even for people who don’t like mainstream poetry.

‘Book of Love’ by Emery Allen

Book of Love is a beautiful, melodious, soft book that is simple in its writing but also striking and hard-hitting. One of Emery’s famous quotes is this one (pictured below) and is an example of the kind of poetry this book has.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emery Allen (@byemeryallen)

 

 

 

ALSO READ |‘Long Night of LiteratureS’ returns to Delhi with authors from all over Europe

‘The Truth About Magic’ by Atticus

What makes The Truth About Magic a wonderful read is the rawness of the world which will make you feel a whirlwind of emotions, without ever losing your sense of wonder. This book is definitely worth your time.

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 02:21:16 pm
Next Story

UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement