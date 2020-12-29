Fans and readers pay tribute to Stan Lee on his birth anniversary

Stan Lee, the iconic creator of Marvel comics, passed away at the age of 95 in 2018. This loss left an unfillable void, and on his birth anniversary (December 28) readers came together to remember the literary giant on his birth anniversary. His official Twitter handle started a thread yesterday entreating readers to share their favourite memories with Lee, and the result is heartwarming.

“Today we celebrate what would have been Stan’s 98th birthday. Stan meant so much to his fans around the world & his fans meant a lot to him, too. We’d like to fill this post with wonderful memories of The Man, so please share your favorite Stan moments below. Excelsior!” it read and they were plenty.

Responding to the thread, a social media user wrote how Lee helped the person concerned to propose to her partner. “Stan helped my husband propose to me 9 years ago at @DragonCon. Growing heart We still have the video and it’s a moment we’ll always treasure.” While another recollected the life-altering advice he received from Lee. I was very lucky to met him at @SupanovaExpo. Sydney 2014 and Adelaide 2017 – at his panel in Sydney he said ‘if you get a job doing something you love it’ll hardly feel like your working, if you love tinkering and building machines like Tony Stark then be a mechanic!”

“I walked into our photo op, he was sitting on a chair, I said “Hello Mr. Lee” he replied “Hello Sweetheart!” The photo is awful cause I was making a face, but I walked away so smitten. What a lovely man he was,” wrote another.

Thank you for changing our lives, for the amazing childhood memories, for the world where we can forget all our problems, for giving us #Excelsior Thank you for being the real Super Hero! We’ll Always love you 💛🙏 Happy Birthday #StanLee pic.twitter.com/p1QhYGjUkn — Ash Singh (@iamAshishKirar) December 28, 2020

Stan Lee was hailed as the architect of Marvel, having revived the industry in the 1960s. He made comic characters appealing to young readers by blending satire, philosophy, intriguing plot designs and science fiction.

In an interview with the Associated Press in 2006, he had said, “I think everybody loves things that are bigger than life. … I think of them as fairy tales for grown-ups. We all grew up with giants and ogres and witches. Well, you get a little bit older and you’re too old to read fairy tales. But I don’t think you ever outgrow your love for those kind of things, things that are bigger than life and magical and very imaginative.”