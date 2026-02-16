Express News Quiz: Epstein, Mohammad Deepak & a new PM

Express News Quiz: How well do you know this week’s headlines? Take our news quiz to find out

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Welcome to The Indian Express’ weekly news quiz. Your pit stop for fun, curiosity, and a dash of healthy challenge. Think of it as a treasure hunt through the week’s biggest headlines, where 10 carefully crafted questions await you. All you need is a sharp mind, a quick eye on the timer, and perhaps a little bit of luck on your side. Crack the answers, chase the score, and remember anything above 80 is truly brag-worthy. Ready? Take a deep breath, dive in, and let’s see where your knowledge carries you this week!

Before you try our other games, a look at the rich stories that couldn’t make it into the quiz this week: Pratap Bhanu Meha writes: The gift to India that was Mark Tully | The pattern seeker: How Marcus du Sautoy finds mathematics in everything—from Shakespeare to football‘Truth is incredibly important’: Jimmy Wales says trust matters more than AI for Wikipedia 

These stories offer diverse perspectives on language, politics, identity, and leadership that continue to shape conversations across generations. They remind us how culture, history, and ideas remain intertwined with today’s current affairs, even when they do not directly appear in the quiz. Take a pause, explore them, and return sharper for the challenge ahead. Every read adds fresh context, deepens understanding, and helps sharpen your instincts—not just for quizzing, but for staying informed in everyday discussions.

Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a key editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads and manages the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections, driving content strategy and execution. Aishwarya's specialty lies in book reviews, literary criticism and cultural commentary. She also pens long-form feature articles where she focuses on the complex interplay of culture, identity, and politics. She is a proud recipient of The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This fellowship required intensive study and research into political campaigns, policy analysis, political strategy, and communications, directly informing the analytical depth of her cultural commentary. As the dedicated author of The Indian Express newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, Aishwarya provides consistent, curated, and trusted insights directly to the readership. She also hosts the podcast series Casually Obsessed. Her established role and her commitment to examining complex societal themes through a nuanced lens ensure her content is a reliable source of high-quality literary and cultural journalism. Her extensive background across eight years also includes previous roles at Hindustan Times, where she provided dedicated coverage of politics, books, theatre, broader culture, and the Punjabi diaspora. Write to her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. ... Read More

 

