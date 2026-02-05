Explained: Deepak Chopra, Epstein Files, and questions swirling around the spiritual icon

Deepak Chopra is one of dozens of prominent figures, including politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and academics, whose names have surfaced in the Epstein documents.

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
4 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Deepak Chopra is an alternative medicine guru.Deepak Chopra is an alternative medicine guru.
Make us preferred source on Google

A new batch of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has ensnared another high-profile name: Deepak Chopra, the world-renowned Indian-American author and spiritual guru. The alleged connections, detailed in a recent CNN report, have sparked online controversy and forced the best selling author to issue a public statement.

Who is Deepak Chopra?

Deepak Chopra, according to his publisher HarperCollins, is the founder of the Chopra Center for Wellbeing and is “acknowledged as one of the master teachers of Eastern philosophy in the Western world.” A prolific author of over sixty books, with more than a dozen New York Times bestsellers such as “Buddha” and “God,” Chopra has built a global empire centered on holistic health, mindfulness, and spirituality.

The Epstein Files

The controversy stems from the ongoing release of millions of pages of documents from the investigations into Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was a financier who pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution and was later indicted in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges before his death in jail. The documents have revealed a network of powerful associates, friends, and acquaintances, leading to public scrutiny of anyone whose name appears.

Chopra’s alleged connections

According to the CNN report based on the newly released files, Chopra’s name appears in several email exchanges with Epstein. The report says that in 2016, Epstein emailed Chopra wondering if actor Leonardo DiCaprio “would want to have dinner with Woody,” referring to filmmaker Woody Allen. Chopra reportedly replied, “I can certainly ask him if he is around.”

CNN also noted that Chopra and Epstein “corresponded frequently,” exchanging news articles and setting up meetings. One planned 2017 dinner included Epstein, Woody Allen, and a Slovakian foreign minister, which Chopra could not attend. Another 2016 exchange touched on Donald Trump’s former wife, Marla Maples.

Separately, unverified and sensational claims have circulated on social media, alleging Chopra sent emails to Epstein with statements like “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

Chopra’s response

In wake of the reports, Chopra issued a statement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) addressing the controversy. He expressed being “deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims” and unequivocally condemned “abuse and exploitation in all forms.”

He clearly said: “I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity.” He acknowledged that some past email exchanges “reflect poor judgment in tone” and expressed regret for how they read today, given what is now known about Epstein.

The bigger picture

Chopra is one of dozens of prominent figures, including politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and academics, whose names have surfaced in the Epstein documents. For most, inclusion does not imply criminal activity or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, but it has led to intense public and media examination of their judgments and associations.

Story continues below this ad

The controversy highlights the challenge for public figures whose past affiliations, however tangential, are re evaluated under the harsh light of subsequent revelations. For a teacher of spirituality and wellness like Chopra, whose brand is built on ethics and consciousness, the association, however limited, with a convicted sex offender poses a significant reputational test.

Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a key editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads and manages the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections, driving content strategy and execution. Her extensive background across eight years also includes previous roles at Hindustan Times, where she provided dedicated coverage of politics, books, theatre, broader culture, and the Punjabi diaspora. Aishwarya's specialty lies in book reviews and literary criticism, apart from deep cultural commentary where she focuses on the complex interplay of culture, identity, and politics. She is a proud recipient of The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This fellowship required intensive study and research into political campaigns, policy analysis, political strategy, and communications, directly informing the analytical depth of her cultural commentary. As the dedicated author of The Indian Express newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, Aishwarya provides consistent, curated, and trusted insights directly to the readership. She also hosts the podcast series Casually Obsessed. Her established role and her commitment to examining complex societal themes through a nuanced lens ensure her content is a reliable source of high-quality literary and cultural journalism. Write to her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Piyush Goyal
India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week, joint statement soon
Kishtwar, Kashmir
Why Op Trashi-I, meant to hunt 3 Jaish terrorists in Kashmir, has been underway for weeks
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Which key hormones are affected after sterilisation, and how do these changes influence a pet’s metabolism, energy levels, and overall health over time?
This is what happens to your pet’s hormones after sterilisation, beyond reproduction
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Roblox unveils ‘4D’ AI creation tools powered by Cube Foundation Model, now in beta
Roblox’s 4D generation feature uses AI to create interactive in-game objects from natural-language prompts.
This is what happens to your pet’s hormones after sterilisation, beyond reproduction
Which key hormones are affected after sterilisation, and how do these changes influence a pet’s metabolism, energy levels, and overall health over time?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
A bunch of birthday balloons triggers explosion in a Mumbai high-rise, CCTV video goes viral
Gas balloons explode inside Mumbai elevator
The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare
Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement