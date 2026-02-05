Explained: Deepak Chopra, Epstein Files, and questions swirling around the spiritual icon

A new batch of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has ensnared another high-profile name: Deepak Chopra, the world-renowned Indian-American author and spiritual guru. The alleged connections, detailed in a recent CNN report, have sparked online controversy and forced the best selling author to issue a public statement.

Deepak Chopra, according to his publisher HarperCollins, is the founder of the Chopra Center for Wellbeing and is “acknowledged as one of the master teachers of Eastern philosophy in the Western world.” A prolific author of over sixty books, with more than a dozen New York Times bestsellers such as “Buddha” and “God,” Chopra has built a global empire centered on holistic health, mindfulness, and spirituality.

The Epstein Files

The controversy stems from the ongoing release of millions of pages of documents from the investigations into Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was a financier who pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution and was later indicted in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges before his death in jail. The documents have revealed a network of powerful associates, friends, and acquaintances, leading to public scrutiny of anyone whose name appears.

Chopra’s alleged connections

According to the CNN report based on the newly released files, Chopra’s name appears in several email exchanges with Epstein. The report says that in 2016, Epstein emailed Chopra wondering if actor Leonardo DiCaprio “would want to have dinner with Woody,” referring to filmmaker Woody Allen. Chopra reportedly replied, “I can certainly ask him if he is around.”

CNN also noted that Chopra and Epstein “corresponded frequently,” exchanging news articles and setting up meetings. One planned 2017 dinner included Epstein, Woody Allen, and a Slovakian foreign minister, which Chopra could not attend. Another 2016 exchange touched on Donald Trump’s former wife, Marla Maples.

Separately, unverified and sensational claims have circulated on social media, alleging Chopra sent emails to Epstein with statements like “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

Chopra’s response

In wake of the reports, Chopra issued a statement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) addressing the controversy. He expressed being “deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims” and unequivocally condemned “abuse and exploitation in all forms.”

He clearly said: “I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity.” He acknowledged that some past email exchanges “reflect poor judgment in tone” and expressed regret for how they read today, given what is now known about Epstein.

The bigger picture

Chopra is one of dozens of prominent figures, including politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and academics, whose names have surfaced in the Epstein documents. For most, inclusion does not imply criminal activity or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, but it has led to intense public and media examination of their judgments and associations.

The controversy highlights the challenge for public figures whose past affiliations, however tangential, are re evaluated under the harsh light of subsequent revelations. For a teacher of spirituality and wellness like Chopra, whose brand is built on ethics and consciousness, the association, however limited, with a convicted sex offender poses a significant reputational test.