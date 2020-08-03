Ernest Hemingway’s novels, short stories are filled with errors: Study

Typesetters changed a lot of Hemingway’s punctuation and even verb tense. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Typesetters changed a lot of Hemingway’s punctuation and even verb tense. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A study on Ernest Hemingway’s texts have concluded that the author’s works are filled with errors and the correction has been sparse. According to a report in The Guardian, Robert W Trogdon, a scholar of 20th-century American literature believes that Hemingway’s novels and short stories have hundreds of errors caused mainly by editors and even typesetters. For instance, the report informs, in the 1933 short story A Way You’ll Never Be, the word ‘hat’ features as ‘bat’ when a character was trying to teach Italian soldiers the way to catch grasshoppers. “But I must insist that you will never gather a sufficient supply of these insects for a day’s fishing by pursuing them with your hands or trying to hit them with a hat,” is what he wrote originally.

In another instance, the report states, the verb is changed. In The Light of the World, the 1933 short story, the sentence “She just keep on laughing and shaking” should actually read like this: “She just kept on laughing and shaking.”

In The New Hemingway Studies, Trogdon will look at this and also delve into “the reluctance of the Hemingway estate and his publisher to give a scholarly editor or group of editors control of a textual edition”, the report states.

“For a variety of reasons, his novels, short stories, and non-fiction are riddled with errors,” he writes in an essay titled Hemingway and Textual Studies.

