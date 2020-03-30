Ernest Hemingway’s letter reveals his anger over changes in novel

Ernest Hemingway was miffed with his publisher over his novel Death in the Afternoon. (File Photo) Ernest Hemingway was miffed with his publisher over his novel Death in the Afternoon. (File Photo)

Ernest Hemingway’s set of unpublished letters is all set to appear in The Letters of Ernest Hemingway, Volume 5. To be published by Cambridge University Press, the letters offer a lot of insight into his personality. According to a report in The Guardian, the Old Man and The Sea author was very angry when he found out that the language of his novel Death in the Afternoon was modified. “I will make my own bloody decisions as to what I write and what I do not write,” he had apparently written to his British publisher.

The same report quotes different parts of the letter. “All pleasure I had about the book coming out in England was effectively and completely removed by your letter of November 3rd. Don’t you understand that if any excisions or changes have to be made it is I who will make them if the book is not to be bollixed up? I thought we had gone into that once,” it was quoted.

“If you want to publish any more books of mine, and it is quite all right if you do not, it is necessary to understand this very clearly. You are not my vicar. If the Pope is the vicar of Christ it is because Our Lord is not here upon earth to make his own decisions. I am not Christ (oddly enough) and as long as I am here upon earth will make my own bloody decisions as to what I write and what I do not write,” he had apparently continued.

“It’s a wonderful letter… Hemingway was responding to Cape’s letter of 3 November. Cape had written that he had made a few omissions of ‘Anglo-Saxon words’ that would be unacceptable to the English public. Where the American edition of Death in the Afternoon reads ‘go f—k yourselves’, Cape’s English edition reads, ‘go hang yourselves’. Elsewhere Cape replaced ‘f—k’ with ‘blast’,'” Professor Sandra Spanier, general editor of the Hemingway Letters Project and co-editor of each volume, told the Observer as per the report.

