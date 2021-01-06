Best-selling author Eric Jerome Dickey dies of cancer; tributes pour in

Eric Jerome Dickey, the best-selling author of books like Friends and lovers, Bad Men and Wicked Women, and documenter of Black Lives, passed away at the age of 59 on Sunday (January 3). A report in the People, as confirmed by his publicist at Penguin Random House, informs he died of cancer.

A report in OprahMag.com carries the statement. “It is with great sadness that we confirm that beloved New York Times bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey passed away on Sunday, January 3, in Los Angeles after battling a long illness. Eric Jerome Dickey was the author of 29 novels, and his work has become a cultural touchstone over the course of his multi-decade writing career, earning him millions of dedicated readers around the world.”

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Dickey moved to Los Angeles for an engineering career. But he soon explored other creative options like acting and even stand-up comedy. He wrote 29 novels, the last one being The Business of Lovers: A Novel.

I write on and on

Can’t

understand

how I scribe so long

I must have

Griot

powers

Wrote 225

thousand

hours

Get it

calculated

do the math

I made 30

Books

that made you

cry and laugh

And for the last

Corona months

I made two more

Books

Just to keep

You comp

and they bump pic.twitter.com/3EHoEfpqdY — Eric Jerome Dickey (@EricJDickey) December 10, 2020

Tributes continue to pour in since Sunday with readers expressing gratitude and disbelief. Read some of them here.

RIP to literary icon Eric Jerome Dickey. Thank you for shaping my childhood with your work. pic.twitter.com/fIDoZdeyxt — Jamal had a Lecture (@TeetheGem) January 5, 2021

RIP to the legendary Eric Jerome Dickey. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Thank you for all of your contributions to the writing world. Here’s my mood today. 🙏🏾🤍 pic.twitter.com/Eu4rTwPk3y — Literary King QJ 👻👑📚 (@quardeay) January 5, 2021

I am truly saddened to hear about the passing of Eric Jerome Dickey. His were some of the first novels I ever read about black people that weren’t about slavery or civil rights. He was a great storyteller. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 5, 2021

Eric Jerome Dickey was a literary legend. Had a whole generation reading and coming to school the next day like “DID YOU FINISH YET??? We have to talk about it when you do!” Wow. May he rest peacefully. — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) January 5, 2021

This one hurts!!! Omg!!! Rest In Peace!!! Eric Jerome Dickey!!! I’m in tears!!! This is too much!! #EricJeromeDickey pic.twitter.com/76qBnwdAKd — Orsayor (@Orsayor) January 5, 2021

In a moving obituary, journalist Adrienne Samuels Gibbs wrote, “Everyone has an Eric Jerome Dickey story. Whether you read his books or not, you knew about every single one of them. You, your mama or grandmama or auntie or godmother had his books on the shelf. High up. So everyone could see the colourful bindings. His name often dominated the “African American section” of Barnes and Noble, back before Amazon existed and back when bookstores were a thing. His stories titillated, tantalised, and verbalised all that was beautiful and sometimes messy about Black women, our relationships, our families, and our friendships.”