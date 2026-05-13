Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl named 2025 Book of the Year at Nibbies

Nobody’s Girl, the posthumous memoir of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, co-written with journalist Amy Wallace, won the Book of the Year at the 2025 British Book Awards—also known as the Nibbies. It also took home the non-fiction narrative prize at the prestigious annual awards.

Accepting on behalf of the Giuffre family, her sister-in-law Amanda Roberts described the memoir as a testament to what a survivor’s voice can achieve when finally given space to be heard, according to BBC News.

Born Virginia Roberts, Giuffre was an American-Australian trafficking survivor who became one of the most prominent accusers of the late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Recruited into Epstein’s circle as a teenager, she alleged she was trafficked by him and his then-girlfriend, the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, to powerful and wealthy men across the world.

For years, Giuffre was among the few victims willing to speak publicly, at a time when both Epstein and Maxwell wielded enormous influence and legal resources. Her decision to go on the record helped build the case that ultimately sent both of them to prison. Epstein died in a US federal jail in 2019 in what was ruled a suicide, and Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on federal sex-trafficking charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Giuffre died by suicide in Australia in April 2025. She was 41. The memoir was published six months later, in October 2025, in accordance with her wishes. She is survived by her family, including her husband and children, who have continued to advocate for trafficking victims in her name.

What is the book about?

Nobody’s Girl is Giuffre’s first-person account of her life, which spans her difficult childhood to her years in Epstein’s orbit and the ensuing battle for justice. Written in the years before her death, she had clearly said that she wanted it published.

The memoir details the systematic abuse she says she endured, including being, as she wrote, “habitually used and humiliated” and “lent out to scores of wealthy, powerful people.” In harrowing passages accessed by CNN, she described being trafficked to an unnamed man on Epstein’s Caribbean island who she said raped and assaulted her when she was 18. In the US edition of the book, she identifies this person only as a “well-known Prime Minister.” The UK edition uses the phrase “former minister.”

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The book is also, fundamentally, a story of survival, charting how Giuffre became an advocate for trafficking victims, and spent the final years of her life fighting for a “safer, fairer world,” as her publisher Doubleday describes it.

The fall of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The photograph of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, March 2001. (Source; Wikimedia Commons) The photograph of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, March 2001. (Source; Wikimedia Commons)

Giuffre had alleged that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17. Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied ever meeting her, despite the existence of a widely circulated photograph appearing to show the two of them together alongside Maxwell.

In 2022, Andrew reportedly paid a multimillion-dollar sum to settle a civil lawsuit Giuffre brought against him in New York, without admitting liability. The publication of Nobody’s Girl last October intensified public pressure on the prince. It was, according to BBC News, part of a chain of events that led to King Charles III stripping Andrew of his royal titles and honours.

Giuffre’s story is a reminder of what it costs a person to fight that system, and what it takes to be heard. That her memoir, published after her death, has now been recognised as the year’s best book in Britain is an acknowledgment, however belated, of what she endured and what she built. The publisher’s campaign for the book carried the hashtag #BelieveHer, three words that carry weight far beyond Britain and America.