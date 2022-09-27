scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

English translation of award-winning ‘Lata: Sur-Gatha’ to release in January next year

"Lata: A Life in Music", originally written in Hindi by writer-poet Yatindra Mishra, is translated by noted writer and translator Ira Pande. The book has won the 64th National Film Award and the MAMI Award for Best Writing on Cinema (2016–17)

Lata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022.(Photo: Express archive)

The English translation of award-winning book “Lata: Sur-Gatha”, on the life and times of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, will hit the stands early next year, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on the eve of the 93rd birth anniversary of the late Bharat Ratna awardee.

“Lata: A Life in Music”, originally written in Hindi by writer-poet Yatindra Mishra, is translated by noted writer and translator Ira Pande. The book has won the 64th National Film Award and the MAMI Award for Best Writing on Cinema (2016–17).

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Lata di is an artist of global repute; it has been a real honour to see this well-loved and awarded book find new readers in English,” said Mishra in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Also Read | |Lata Mangeshkar no more: Some little-known facts about the ‘Nightingale of India’

Mishra’s decade-long dialogue with Mangeshkar has resulted in a book that goes beyond the conventional and explores the lesser-known aspects of this great artist, introducing the readers to the artist as an intellectual and cultural exponent and providing a rare glimpse into the person behind the revered enigma.

It is touted to be an exclusive peek into her life — both personal and professional.

books “Lata: A Life in Music” was originally written in Hindi by writer-poet Yatindra Mishra (Source: Amzon.in)

Known as the Queen of melody, Mangeshkar started training in singing at the age of five. She began her career as a singer in 1942 and has been credited to have sung 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and others over a period of seven decades.

Advertisement

She died due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92 on February 6 last year.

Commenting on the English edition, translator Ira Pande said: “to translate Mishra’s book while bringing forth the sweet purity of Lataji’s voice, her genuine humility and dedication to her music has been both a challenge and a joy.” Pande has done the English translation of Shivani’s “Apradhini: Women Without Men”, a collection of her mother’s writings on women, and Prabha Khaitan’s autobiography, “Anya se Ananya”, from Hindi into English as “A Life Apart”.

Also Read | |‘The Queen of Indian Pop’: English translation of singer Usha Uthup’s biography to be out on February 28

At the confluence of cinema, music and literature, the tome is widely considered as the most towering biography of the voice of the nation that also documents socio-cultural changes from the late British era through post-Independence India right up to the 21st century.

Advertisement

The book, according to the publishers, is a story of the “various myths, mysteries, truths and contradictions that make a human an icon and make an icon incredibly humane”.

“It is the go-to source to know more about the life story behind the most recognized voice across generations,” said Chirag Thakkar, commissioning editor, Penguin Press, PRHI.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 06:09:23 pm
Next Story

Watch: Man documents strong winds during hurricane Fiona by trying to pour wine into glass

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement