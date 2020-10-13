Emily Ratajkowski is coming up with a book of essays, ‘My Body’

Emily Ratajkowski had recently penned an urgent essay on a similar topic. (File)

British model and activist Emily Ratajkowski is working on a book of essays. Titled, My Body, it will be published in 2022 by Metropolitan Books. According to a report in The Independent, it will inspect “what it means to be a woman and a commodity.”

“Emily Ratajkowski reveals herself to be devastatingly honest, nuanced, and strong — I’m not surprised that she thinks of herself first as a writer. I also admire how outspoken she is, how political, and how unafraid – what force she’ll be!” ,” Metropolitan editor Sara Bershtel was quoted as saying in the report.

The supermodel who has been the face of several celebrated campaigns recently penned an urgent essay, shedding light on the abuse she had gone through. Titled Buying Myself Back When does a model own her own image?, it was published on Cut and in retrospect posed important questions of how much of her body does a model own and how much is left for public consumption. “All these men, some of whom I knew intimately and others I’d never met, were debating who owned an image of me. I was considering my options when it occurred to me that my ex, whom I’d been with for three years, had countless naked pictures of me on his phone,” she writes in an instance.

She also disclosed that the book of her photographs put together by photographer Jonathan Leder was done without her consent. In the same essay, she recounted the moment she heard about it. “Confused, I searched my name online. There it was: Emily Ratajkowski, the book, priced at $80. Some of the images were posted on Jonathan’s Instagram, and they were among the most revealing and vulgar Polaroids he had taken of me.”

If the essay is anything to go by, then the upcoming book by the model and designer will be worth reading.

