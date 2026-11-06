Elizabeth Strout’s The Things We Never Say is a tender portrait of the loneliness that lives alongside love

“Why don’t people ever say anything real?” Artie Dam asks his wife Evie after yet another insipid party. He would arrive at the answer almost at the end of his life, perchance, and yet, not quite, for hadn’t he known it in a subliminal way all along? “Because to say anything real was to say things that nobody wanted to know… It was a private thing, to be alive.”

To enter Pulitzer Prize-winning Elizabeth Strout’s canon with The Things We Never Say feels at the outset to be a bit of an overreach. Her fiction is known for its expansive social worlds. Both her Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge series have interconnected lives and richly imagined communities. The Things We Never Say is an outlier in that sense with a whole new cast of characters, but none the worse for it. Strout brings to it the same acuity, the same compassion for the quiet revelations of everyday life (There is even a clever nod to Olive Kitteridge–Dam’s wife Evie is a fan, which makes him want to read it for himself).

At its heart is Artie Dam, a 57-year-old high school History teacher in a small coastal town in Massachusetts, cherished by his students and his colleagues, adored by his adult son, Rob. From the outside, he is a man to be envied–the quintessence of the American Dream, someone who has made a life for himself from a stuttering start. On the inside, however, Dam is coming undone, assailed by a profound sense of loneliness and isolation, of falling out of step with the world, of carrying around a secret that upends the most stable parts of his universe. Strout takes us into this liminal space between those two Arties–the one that the world encounters and the one in his head–and what she finds is someone achingly familiar. After all, who hasn’t gone about their day as though nothing were amiss, even as an inexplicable sense of emptiness leached the world of all colour?

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That is, in fact, what forms the core of Strout’s novel: the loneliness that lives alongside love. It sits in marriages and friendships, in staff rooms and kitchens, among people who care for one another, but still cannot find the words that will spell it out in reassuring ways. Each of her characters carries some private weight, and the novel builds a portrait of a community bonded and burdened by the heft of the quotidian. Strout never judges Dam, and never lets the reader do so either. She treats his missteps and his despair with the same gentleness that she reserves for his warmth and goodness. It is a generous way to write, this invitation to understand rather than to critique or admire, and it brings to the act of reading a fellowship that is comfortable even in its silences.

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The novel is also unmistakably of its moment. It unfolds against the turmoil of the 2024 US presidential election, with an overwhelmed Dam feeling “as if a noose was tightening each day around his neck.” Politics seeps into the book as it does in life: as dread at the dinner table, as an unspoken niggle between friends, in the classroom and at dinner parties. The aggressive turn demands confrontations that Dam is loath to offer but he is fuelled by the egalitarian ethic that was his inheritance as the son of an immigrant: “Do not ever feel that you are superior to someone else,” he tells his students after a particularly abrasive classroom encounter. Strout makes it apparent where Dam stands–he is a man who would have rejoiced at the 2026 US midterm results. Yet the novel’s larger insight is not partisan. A divided country, Strout suggests, is eventually one whose people no longer know how to speak honestly and patiently to each other. That it is only empathy that may eventually and imperfectly help find a way back home.

In any other writer, this might have come across as glib, but in Strout, it is that largesse that holds the book’s consolation. Strout knows that kindness is mostly a form of attention; that to be paid attention to is to be told that one matters. A gesture of trust, an open door, a stranger who holds out a hand when most would walk past – these are what hold a life together. Nothing extraordinary happens in this novel, and yet by the end of it, one feels both the aching sadness and the warmth of having lived an ordinary life as best as one can.

The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout

Viking

208 pages

Rs 1099