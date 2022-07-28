scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Elizabeth Strout, Leila Mottley up for Booker fiction prize

British fantasy author Alan Garner, on the list for “Treacle Walker,” is the oldest-ever Booker nominee at 87.

By: AP | London |
July 28, 2022 10:00:19 am
booker prize longlistHere's the longlist (Source: TheBookerPrizes/Twitter)

Best-selling American writers Karen Joy Fowler, Elizabeth Strout and Leila Mottley are among 13 authors in the running for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction.

Also Read |Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on surviving sexual abuse

Fowler’s novel about Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, “Booth,” Strout’s symphony of everyday lives “Oh William!” and Mottley’s Oakland-set debut “Nightcrawling” are among six books by Americans on the longlist for the 50,000 pound ($60,000) prize.

The list announced Tuesday also includes authors from Britain, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

At 20, Mottley is the youngest-ever Booker Prize contender. A tale of racism and sexual exploitation written when she was still a teenager, “Nightcrawling” has won rave reviews and selection by Oprah’s Book Club.

British fantasy author Alan Garner, on the list for “Treacle Walker,” is the oldest-ever Booker nominee at 87.

Five awards judges selected the contenders from 169 books submitted by publishers. Former British Museum director Neil MacGregor, who is chairing the judging panel, said the list “offers story, fable and parable, fantasy, mystery, meditation and thriller.” He said many of the books have plots driven by “long histories of conflict and injustice” and grapple with “the elusive nature of truth.”

Mottley is one of three debut novelists are on the list, alongside Britain’s Maddie Mortimer (“Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies”) and American author Selby Wynn Schwartz (“After Sappho”).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leila Mottley (@leilamottley)

Strout and Fowler have both been Booker contenders before.

Other repeat finalists are Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo, for animal fable “Glory,” and Scotland’s Graeme Macrae Burnet, for psychological mystery “Case Study.”

The field is rounded out by “Trust,” by U.S. writer Hernan Diaz; American author Percival Everett’s “The Trees”; Irish writer Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These”; “The Colony” by Ireland’s Audrey Magee; and “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka.

Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize has a reputation for transforming writers’ careers and was originally open to British, Irish and Commonwealth writers. Eligibility was expanded in 2014 to all novels in English published in the U.K.

Last year’s winner was “The Promise,” by South Africa’s Damon Galgut.

A six-book shortlist will be announced Sept. 6, and the winner will be crowned Oct. 17 at a ceremony in London.

Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

