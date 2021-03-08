scorecardresearch
Monday, March 08, 2021
EL James’ ‘Freed,’ as told by Christian Grey, coming in June

The book is the conclusion to author E L James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view. Previous books include “Grey” and “Darker.”

By: AP | New York |
March 8, 2021 12:05:27 pm
Previous books include "Grey" and "Darker."

Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian” is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday.

James said in a statement that “Freed” has been a labour of love.

READ |'Fifty Shades of Grey' author EL James teases fans with excerpt from new book

 

“For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character,” James added. “Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy.”

 

“Freed” will be published by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks. James’ “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a series of films that made over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

