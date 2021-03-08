EL James’ ‘Freed,’ as told by Christian Grey, coming in June

March 8, 2021 12:05:27 pm
Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian” is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday.
The book is the conclusion to author E L James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view. Previous books include “Grey” and “Darker.”
James said in a statement that “Freed” has been a labour of love.
“For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character,” James added. “Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy.”
“Freed” will be published by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks. James’ “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a series of films that made over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.
