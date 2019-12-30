The year that was: eBooks which sold most this year

Have you read any of these books yet? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Have you read any of these books yet? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Every year is marked with some bestsellers in books and persistence of some literary trends. With the intervention of technology, there are newer ways to read a book than holding one. E-books are both a rage and, as some would argue, even a necessity. Amazon.in, one of the largest portals online, recently shared the list of their most sold eBooks, their top releases, most sold language eBooks and most wishlisted e-listed, providing an extensive and comprehensive picture of the year that was pertaining to eBooks.

Much like physical books, self-help books and those on mythology had their readers. Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta (Ram Chandra Series Book 3) by Amish Tripathi, How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie and The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma were among the top bestsellers. One gets a better picture when books under different themes are looked at. Under the category, Health, Mind and Body, the most read eBooks consist of Attitude Is Everything: Change Your Attitude by Jeff Keller, Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life by Gaur Gopal Das and Who Will Cry When You Die?: Life Lessons From The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma.

In Biographies and Memoirs, the year belonged to Becoming by Michelle Obama, Man’s Search For Meaning: The classic tribute to hope from the Holocaust by Viktor E Frankl and The Mitrokhin Archive II: The KGB in the World by Christopher Andrew. In Business and Investing, the most sold ebooks were How to take decisions by Devdutt Pattanaik, Zero to One: Notes on Start Ups, or How to Build the Future by Blake Masters and Peter Thiel and the enduring classic Who Moved My Cheese: An Amazing Way to Deal with Change in Your Work and in Your Life by Spencer Johnson. In Literature and Fiction, books which sold the most were Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy by Sadhguru, Krishna’s Secret by Devdutt Pattanaik and One Indian Girl by Chetan Bhagat.

Top new eBooks of 2019 consisted of Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta (Ram Chandra Series Book 3) by Amish Tripathi, General Knowledge for All – 2020 by RPH Editorial Board and The Forest of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. Along similar lines, different subsections throw up newer names and a more exhaustive picture. Top New eBooks in Biographies and Memoirs consisted of Permanent Record by Edward Snowden, The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution by Gregory Zuckerman and Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past, 1883–1924 by Vikram Sampath. Under Mysteries and Thrillers, Top new eBooks of 2019 were Blue Moon: (Jack Reacher 24) by Lee Child, The Ramayana Secret by Anurag Chandra and Spies, Lies & Red Tape : A Spy-Military-Political Fiction Thriller based on the Indian Subcontinent by Amit Bagaria. In Business and Investing, the list looked like RESET: Regaining India’s Economic Legacy by Subramanian Swamy, Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell and Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story by Mihir Dalal. In Science Fiction and Fantasy, the year belonged to The Mists of Brahma (The Pataala Prophecy – Book 2) by Christopher C Doyle,The Testaments by Margaret Atwood and The Institute by Stephen King.

Top wish listed eBooks of 2019 include The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, The Girl in Room 105 by Chetan Bhagat and Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari.

Under Health, Mind and Body, top wish listed eBooks of 2019, the eBooks that created this noise were Ikigai: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life by Héctor García, Attitude Is Everything: Change Your Attitude … Change Your Life! by Jeff Keller and The Monkey Theory: Conquer Your Mental Chatter by Sfurti Sahare. In Business and Investing, Top wish listed eBooks of 2019 are How to take decisions (Management Sutras Book 5) by Devdutt Pattanaik, 10 Ways to Motivate Yourself: Change Your Life Forever by Steve Chandler and Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport. In Biographies and Memoirs, top wish listed eBooks of 2019 were Man’s Search For Meaning: The classic tribute to hope from the Holocaust by Viktor E Frankl, Educated: The international bestselling memoir by Tara Westover and Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography by Walter Isaacson.

Most sold eBooks in Indian Languages were Vekkai (Modern Tamil Classic Novel) (Tamil Edition) by Poomani, Rich Dad Poor Dad (Hindi) by Robert T Kiyosaki and Mrutyunjay (Marathi) by Shivaji Sawant. Most sold Hindi eBooks were koi deewana kahta hai (Hindi) by Dr Kumar Vishvas, Maun Muskaan Ki Maar (Hindi Edition) by Ashutosh Rana and Shri Durga Saptsati Path Vidhi Sahit Anuwad Code 118 Sanskrit Hindi (Hindi Edition) from Gita Press Gorakhpur.

Most sold Tamil eBooks consisted of Ambedkarum Saathi Ozhippum (Tamil Edition) by Christophe Jaffrelot, Rich Dad Poor Dad (Tamil) by Robert T Kiyosaki and Alla Alla Panam 1 – Panguchanthai: Adippadaigal (Tamil Edition) by Soma Valliappan.

Most sold Marathi eBooks were SWAMI (Marathi) by Ranjeet Desai, Rich Dad Poor Dad (Hindi) by Robert T Kiyosaki and Sita (Marathi): Warrior of Mithila (Ram Chandra Series) (Marathi Edition) by Amish Tripathi. Most sold Malayalam and Gujarati eBooks include Alchemist (Gujarati) by Paulo Coelho, The Secret (Malayalam Edition) by Rhonda Byrne and Aalas Ne Kaho Alvida (Gujarati) by Brian Tracey.

