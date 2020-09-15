Early reviews of JK Rowling’s new book claim it includes transphobic elements

People on social media came out criticising the author. Again. (Source: JK Rowling/Facebook)

After sparking a never-ending row over tweets on trans women, author JK Rowling has created a fresh controversy, as her new book, Troubled Blood, is being accused by many of being transphobic. This started after reviews of the book — written under the pseudonym ‘Robert Galbraith’ — started pouring in, hinting at transphobic elements.

A report in Los Angeles Times quoted a review from The Telegraph that corroborated what many are talking about. “Troubled Blood,” published under her alias Robert Galbraith, centers on the disappearance of a woman “thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer.”

The review further read: “One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress.”

Trans activist Paris Lees took to Twitter to express her views on the matter. “JK Rowling’s new book’s about a ‘transvestite serial killer’. Meanwhile over in the real world the number of trans people killed in Brazil has risen by 70 per cent this past year, young trans women are left to burn in cars and men who kill us (for being trans) are pardoned and sent home. I know a lot of you who follow me probably share some of the fears around the myth about ‘men who dress up as women to hurt women’. If I wasn’t trans I suspect I would too. But I ask you to look inside your heart and question what is really happening here.”

Actor Robbie Coltrane, however, who played the character of Hagrid in the films has come out in the author’s defence. A report in The Independent quotes him saying that the critics “wait around to be offended”.

