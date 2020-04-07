Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Dylan Thomas Prize shortlist announced: List consists of novels, short story and poetry collection

Considered among the most prestigious literary prizes in the UK, the Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize offers an award money of £30,000 (approximately ₹27,89,800).

April 7, 2020
dylan thomas shortlist, dylan thomas shortlist, dylan thomas prize, dylan thomas shortlist 2020, indian express, indian express news The winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony on May 14 at 7pm. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The shortlist for the Dylan Thomas Prize is out and it consists of two novels, one short story and one poetry collection. The list features Surge by Jay Bernard (Chatto & Windus), Flèche by Mary Jean Chan (Faber & Faber), Inland by Téa Obreht (Weidenfeld & Nicolson), If All the World and Love were Young by Stephen Sexton (Penguin Random House), On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Jonathan Cape, Vintage) and Lot by Bryan Washington (Atlantic Books).

Speaking on the six titles, Swansea University’s Professor Dai Smith CBE and chair of the judges commented, “The shortlist for 2020 ranges across the genres of poetry, short form fiction and the novel, and each work manages to address upfront the pressing social and personal concerns and dilemmas of our time. But what suddenly stands out in stark relief, amidst the overwhelming global nature of the crisis in which all humanity now finds itself struggling to cope, are the universal values which these disparate books highlight: compassion, empathy, courage against despair, anger against indifference, love in despite of everything. In a very dark time these six supremely talented young writers do what all such writers do: they light the way, and so must be read for all our sakes.”

Considered as one of the most prestigious literary prizes in the UK, the Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize offers an award money of £30,000 (approximately ₹27,89,800). Any literary work written in English and by an author who is 39 or below is eligible for it.

The winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony on May 14 at 7pm.

Books by two Indian female authors, Madhuri Vijay and Meena Kandasamy had made it to the longlist. 

