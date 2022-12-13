‘The minute I start reading, I’m itching to write my own thing’: Durjoy Datta

Novelist and screenwriter Durjoy Datta considers himself extremely lucky to have found a niche that helps him experiment with writing for different media. As part of these experiments, he is now out with his latest audiobook The Opposite of Love, a third in the series after The Last Boy to Fall in Love, and The Last Girl to Fall in Love which showcases his attempt at “dystopian fiction”…something he recalled having “never wanted to write before”. “I’ve always had this problem of second-guessing my language. So writing, say, fantasy was out of the question. But when Audible sort of stepped in, I realised that I could lean on the talents of others to tell a story. And so I leaned on their audio department and their narrators to tell the story effectively. The books were received really well. And I was surprised as well,” he shared.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the notable author talks about his creative process, the pandemic, his message for beginners in the field, and his Audible Original.

Tell us about your latest work.

This audiobook traces the story of two characters, Dheeman and Amal who are poles apart in terms of the kind of people they are except for a single traumatic incident that is, sort of, common to them. Dheeman is a travel influencer who has travelled so much that travel has lost all meaning to him. On the other side, Amal is a college-going girl who has just gobbled up enough money for her first trip. And both of them take the same flight; and it’s their story. There’s also a strong sense of suspense in the book, something that hasn’t happened in the past and is fueled by redemption, and revenge.

What inspires your writing process?

Reading, reading, listening, and consuming. The more I consume, the more I can create. That has always been the case. I wrote my first book because I read enough books. I mean, at least I thought I read enough books. A lot of people have asked me if i have writer’s block. I don’t, because the minute I start reading, I’m just itching to write my own thing.

How would you describe your pandemic experience?

The initial part of the pandemic was the easiest, because I’d always stayed at home. So it was just an extension of that. But when it started stretching out, it became a little irritating. But interesting to hear was something changed in the pandemic as well because everything was shut down. I started going on long walks, and I started to listen to a lot of audiobooks. That’s when I started writing non-fiction. But soon realised that fiction can get really good in audio. I’m obsessed with a few writers who only write for audio. But as I started reading, listening to a lot of self-help helped as my mental health was in shambles. So, starting my day just by listening to something calming, soothing, and relevant to me at that point in time helped.

What are you working on next?

I am working on a paperback and on an audiobook. I’m always writing. So they’re too early to be something. But in the next couple of months, I’ll figure out what they are about.

What do you do when you’re not writing or thinking about it?

I’m preparing, which means that I’m reading something or listening to something, or I’m writing. So when I don’t, I’m playing cricket. These are apart from the family stuff. That’s it. That is the priority of my life.

What’s your mantra to deal with criticism?

The first kind of criticism, which says, Durjoy ‘you should stop writing’, ruins my day, but it changes none of my plans because I’m still going to write because that’s what I love doing. The other kind of feedback that I get, ‘Durjoy, you are great’ is, is great for my mood, but also it does not improve my writing, but I accept it anyway.

As a storyteller, how do you balance your work and personal life?

I balance it quite badly. I don’t balance it at all. I used to be very prolific earlier because I was writing books with not much of a gap. I was also doing television, but with my daughter coming in, I think I have had less time to write. But that’s natural, and happens with everyone. But now that she’s a little bit older, I think I get slightly more time to write.

Who is your favorite author and why?

It’s very hard to pick one. In different stages of my life, I have loved different writers. When I was growing up, it was Enid Blyton, then Roald Dahl, then Ruskin Bond and John Grisham and Thomas Harris and Stephen King. Then of the Indian literary writers Jhumpa Lahiri, and Salman Rushdie. As a young adult, I was reading John Green and EB Bray. It keeps on changing. I read a writer and then I get obsessed about that writer and I want to read everything by that writer and then I forget.

How do you feel about self publishing?

It’s a great way to get your book off your chest, because what happens is someone writes a book and then they think it is the best book in the world. But then they keep struggling with it. If you just self publish and get it out in the world, you can move on and write your next one. If your first book is not getting accepted anywhere, just start writing your second one. Self publishing sort of gives you that way around.

Any tips for budding authors?

Read a lot, and write a lot. Don’t be in a hurry to get published. Of course, it is great if you get published, but don’t expect to get published at the first go. A lot of writers that you see around are probably lucky, which includes me. I was extremely lucky to get published in 2008-09 where the industry found a lot of bestselling writers . It was mostly luck, partly talent. So stop stressing about getting published and keep writing.

