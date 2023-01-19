scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

‘I can’t write about young love the way I used to’: Durjoy Datta at JLF 2023

“I earlier used to say my books are successful because they’re relatable, now I no longer say that,” said Dutta

durjoy dattaDurjoy Datta at Jaipur Literature Festival (Express photo by Udbhav Seth)

Musing on his emotional distance from writing about young love as a 37-year-old father of one, Durjoy Dutta, in conversation with author Kiran Manral at JLF 2023, said that he doesn’t want to sound inauthentic by penning young characters he can’t relate to anymore, turning to older characters reflective of his life and relationships today.

“I earlier used to say my books are successful because they’re relatable, now I no longer say that,” said Dutta, adding that his subject matter has evolved with his latest novel When I Am With You, which deals with a 28-year-old single mother who is balancing entrepreneurship and a new relationship. “I can’t write about young people falling in love the way I could earlier.”

Durjoy Datta in conversation with Kiran Manral (Express photo by Udbhav Seth)

Imposter syndrome plagues Dutta’s writing every day, with him saying that his early success at 21 with Of Course I Love You! made him doubt other people’s tastes when they complimented his writing. “I used to say, ‘You only like my book because you haven’t read other books!’ But that experience has made me a good judge of why other people’s book do or don’t do well,” he said.

ALSO READ |‘John Donne’s poetry was both misogynistic and mystical’: Katherine Rundell kicks off JLF 2023

Dutta ended the talk with talking about his early influences which started with Enid Blyton, graduated to John Grisham and Stephen King, and eventually tackled his parents insistence on ‘literary fiction’ like Rushdie which he “didn’t get at first.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 17:12 IST
Next Story

Air India bans Shankar Mishra for four months over urination incident 

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close