Dr Seuss books top US charts after six of his titles were pulled from publication due to racist imagery

Days after six of Dr Seuss’ books were pulled from publication due to racist imagery, sales of his books have rocketed. A report in The Guardian states that on March 4, Amazon.com’s bestseller charts contained a whole lot of Seuss titles — nine out of 10 books were by Theodor Seuss Geisel aka Dr Seuss. And, 30 of the top 50 titles featured his books.

The titles which were pulled up for being racially offensive and perpetuating stereotypes are — And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra! Scrambled Eggs Super! and The Cat’s Quizzer.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises had said in a statement while informing of their decision to stop publication of the selected titles.

The books, originally published between 1937 and 1976, contain numerous caricatures of Asian and Black people that incorporate stereotypes that have been criticized as racist, reported Reuters.

Controversy regarding the racist imageries by Dr Seuss has been around for years, but in 2017 it took a solid shape when the former first lady of the US Melania Trump’s offer of donating 10 Dr. Seuss books to a Cambridge, Massachusetts school was turned down by its librarian. The racist stereotypes by the author was cited as a reason.

According to Reuters, Dr Seuss Enterprises worked with a panel of experts and reviewed the catalog to arrive at the decision to stop publication and licensing. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” they said.