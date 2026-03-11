Don’t Steal This Book: Thousands of authors fight AI with empty anthology

The book cover of 'Don't Steal This Book' that contains the names of 10,000 authors.

In one of the more creative protests against artificial intelligence in recent memory, 10,000 authors have collectively published an empty book to challenge what they see as the systematic theft of human creativity by AI companies.

The book, ironically titled ‘Don’t Steal This Book’, only contains a list of its contributing authors. The physical copies were distributed at the London Book Fair, timed perfectly to pressure UK ministers ahead of a critical decision on copyright law reforms.

Why now?

The protest targets proposed changes to UK copyright law that would make it easier for AI companies to train their models on copyrighted works without obtaining licenses or paying creators. According to a report by The Guardian, an economic impact assessment is currently pending, and ministers must weigh in on the legal status of AI training materials by next week.