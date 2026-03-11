Don’t Steal This Book: Thousands of authors fight AI with empty anthology
In one of the more creative protests against artificial intelligence in recent memory, 10,000 authors have collectively published an empty book to challenge what they see as the systematic theft of human creativity by AI companies.
The book, ironically titled ‘Don’t Steal This Book’, only contains a list of its contributing authors. The physical copies were distributed at the London Book Fair, timed perfectly to pressure UK ministers ahead of a critical decision on copyright law reforms.
Why now?
The protest targets proposed changes to UK copyright law that would make it easier for AI companies to train their models on copyrighted works without obtaining licenses or paying creators. According to a report by The Guardian, an economic impact assessment is currently pending, and ministers must weigh in on the legal status of AI training materials by next week.
Under the current proposals, writers would have to actively opt out of having their work used for AI training, a system critics argue is backwards and unworkable. The movement demands that AI companies, like everyone else, should pay for the books they use.
Who is involved?
The book is the brainchild of composer and copyright advocate Ed Newton-Rex, whom The Guardian describes as an “artists’ copyright vigilante.” Newton-Rex has been vocal about his belief that generative AI systems are “built on stolen work.” The project, he says, serves as a plea from authors to protect their livelihoods.
The list of contributors reads like a who’s who of contemporary literature. The authors include literary heavyweights such as Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, historical novelist Philippa Gregory and Jeanette Winterson, author of Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, and Alan Moore, the legendary comic book writer of Watchmen and V for Vendetta. The full list is available on the campaign’s website.
The message
The movement’s central contention is that AI companies are building their productsby copying millions of books without permission or payment. As stated on the official campaign site, dontstealthisbook.com: “The UK government must not legalise book theft to benefit AI companies. AI companies are building their products by copying millions of books without permission or payment.”
The warning extends beyond immediate economic concerns to the future of literature itself: “If they don’t, this is what we’ll be left with: empty pages, writers without pay, and readers deprived of the next book they’ll love,” the contributors say on the website.
The Society of Authors, one of the largest union for writers in the United Kingdom for writers, influencers and translators, has launched a Human Authored labelling scheme.
At the same time, The Society of Authors, one of the largest union for writers in the United Kingdom for writers, influencers and translators, has launched a Human Authored labelling scheme, under which members of the union can register works produced by humans post 2020. The work will be added to a database and those who register will be able to use a Human Authored logo in their work, which will ostensibly help it stand out in a sea of AI-generated books.
Seconding the authors’ plea, The Society of Authors wrote on their Instagram account, “We urge the government in the strongest possible terms to rule out legalising this large-scale theft.”
“And, to AI companies we say: stop stealing our books!” the union added.
Matt Haig, author of the Midnight Library, who is not one of the signatories, supported the movement, commenting, “Meanwhile, the government is watering down the copyright law to appease US-tech comapanies. We need (Keir) Starmer to protect industries – our 5th largest export and the one least dependent on (Donald) Trump.”
