Donald Trump’s niece to reveal family secrets in ‘salacious’ new book

US President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump is all set to publish a book which, according to reports, will be “harrowing and salacious”. A report in The Guardian quotes a report from The Daily Beast and stated that Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s late brother Fred Trump Jr’s daughter, will release Too Much And Never Enough with Simon & Schuster on 11 August.

The same report shares the book will contain revelations about the President and will even provide insight into Trump’s “dubious tax schemes” during the 1990s. It will also detail “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president. Conversations between Mary Trump and Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge will feature and is said to be the source of several intimate information about the president.

Mary’s father had passed away in 1981 after a long battle with alcoholism. The report suggests that in the new book, Trump and his father’s role in the demise will be examined, and the way he was allegedly neglected during various stages of addiction.

The same report shares that Fred Jr’s children had contested Fred Sr’s will in 2000. They had alleged that it had been “procured by fraud and undue influence”, referring to Donald and his siblings.

Even though Mary has rarely spoken publicly, she was quoted in the New York Daily News when the Trump family was fighting in court over Fred Sr’s will, 20 years ago. “Given this family, it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to do with money. But for both me and my brother, it has much more to do with that our father [Fred Jr] be recognised,” the report further cites.

