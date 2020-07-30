Remember the grammatical error on Donald Trump Jr’s book cover? It has been sneakily corrected

Donald J Trump Jr has self published the book. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Donald J Trump Jr has self published the book. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Just a few weeks back, Donald Trump Jr’s self-published book against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was under fire owing to a grammatical error on the cover. Titled, Liberal Privilege, it is subtitled Joe Biden and the Democrat’s Defense of the Indefensible — the positioning of the apostrophe had made it seem like he was talking about one Democrat. However, the error seems to have been fixed. The change was seen when Trump Jr himself shared the cover recently again. The title now reads, Liberal Privilege, subtitled, Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible.

My new book is now available for pre-orders! LIBERAL PRIVILEGE! Sleepy Joe wont like this one… but lets be honest he probably doesn’t keep up with current events… get your copy now at https://t.co/eblKSBNa7n — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 26, 2020

This is how it read before.

I acknowledge my liberal privilege is what allows me to laugh at the typo in the subtitle. pic.twitter.com/941BqEux9D — Danny Mulligan (@dsmulligan) July 11, 2020

Expected to be out in August, the book is said to examine what all Biden “got away with”. Sharing the cover on July 12, he had written, “Blown away by what Biden has gotten away with, more details next week! Libs already triggered!” He also shared that he has been working on this book during last couple of months in quarantine. “Thrilled to announce that during the last few months of quarantine, I’ve been working on a new book, LIBERAL PRIVILEGE!”

Thrilled to announce that during the last few months of quarantine, I’ve been working on a new book, LIBERAL PRIVILEGE! Blown away by what Biden has gotten away with, more details next week! Libs already triggered! #LiberalPrivilege pic.twitter.com/eYNdcC6E2j — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2020

