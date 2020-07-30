scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Remember the grammatical error on Donald Trump Jr’s book cover? It has been sneakily corrected

It was the positioning of the apostrophe in the subtitle that had drawn criticism from people on social media. It has now been changed

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2020 2:50:05 pm
Donald J Trump Jr has self published the book. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Just a few weeks back, Donald Trump Jr’s self-published book against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was under fire owing to a grammatical error on the cover. Titled, Liberal Privilege, it is subtitled Joe Biden and the Democrat’s Defense of the Indefensible —  the positioning of the apostrophe had made it seem like he was talking about one Democrat. However, the error seems to have been fixed. The change was seen when Trump Jr himself shared the cover recently again. The title now reads, Liberal Privilege, subtitled, Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible.

This is how it read before.

Expected to be out in August, the book is said to examine what all Biden “got away with”. Sharing the cover on July 12, he had written, “Blown away by what Biden has gotten away with, more details next week! Libs already triggered!” He also shared that he has been working on this book during last couple of months in quarantine. “Thrilled to announce that during the last few months of quarantine, I’ve been working on a new book, LIBERAL PRIVILEGE!”

