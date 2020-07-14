Donald Trump Jr’s anti-Biden book cover has a grammatical error

People on social media have been quick to respond to this. (Source: Danny Mulligan/ Twitter| Designed by Gargi Singh) People on social media have been quick to respond to this. (Source: Danny Mulligan/ Twitter| Designed by Gargi Singh)

Donald Trump Jr’s decision to self-publish a book on Joe Biden is well known. However, it is the recently released cover image of the book that has seemingly backfired. The reason being a grammatical error. Titled Liberal Privilege, it is subtitled Joe Biden and the Democrat’s Defense of the Indefensible and unless he is talking about one Democrat here, the apostrophe is in the wrong place.

People on social media have been quick to respond to this.

I acknowledge my liberal privilege is what allows me to laugh at the typo in the subtitle. pic.twitter.com/941BqEux9D — Danny Mulligan (@dsmulligan) July 11, 2020

Do you think we should tell @DonaldJTrumpJr that there’s a typo on his book cover? He means “the Democrats’ defense of the indefensible.” pic.twitter.com/SVSEiThDjn — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) July 11, 2020

The book will be out in August. Trump Jr., on July 12, shared the cover on Twitter and expressed his consternation on how much Biden has apparently got away with. “Blown away by what Biden has gotten away with, more details next week! Libs already triggered!” He also shared that he has been working on this book during last couple of months in quarantine. “Thrilled to announce that during the last few months of quarantine, I’ve been working on a new book, LIBERAL PRIVILEGE!”

Thrilled to announce that during the last few months of quarantine, I’ve been working on a new book, LIBERAL PRIVILEGE! Blown away by what Biden has gotten away with, more details next week! Libs already triggered! #LiberalPrivilege pic.twitter.com/eYNdcC6E2j — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2020

According to a report in The Guardian, his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality will be reading it out as an audiobook.

