Donald Trump’s ex-advisor’s book on White House to be out in India

John Bolton, a longtime Iran hawk, emphasised that the US reserved the right to attack at a later point. He also said a new set of sanctions on Iran are expected to be announced Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) John Bolton, a longtime Iran hawk, emphasised that the US reserved the right to attack at a later point. He also said a new set of sanctions on Iran are expected to be announced Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The book by John Bolton, US President Trump’s national security advisor from 2018-2019, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir will be published by Simon and Schuster India. The room mentioned in the title forms the crux in this memoir of the White House, detailing the workings of the Trump administration.

Bolton’s ready access to Donald Trump informs the book as he chronicles his days spent in the Oval Office. The result is a no-holds barred account of the president, who Bolton believed was only concerned with being re-elected and not the nation. “I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” he writes.

Bolton’s ready access to Donald Trump informs the book as he chronicled his days spent in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Bolton’s ready access to Donald Trump informs the book as he chronicled his days spent in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to his account, the president tended to side with foes and got suspicious of the government itself. It is these behavioural patterns, Bolton argues, that led Trump on to the path of impeachment. “The differences between this presidency and previous ones I had served were stunning,” writes Bolton, who has in the past worked for Reagan and Bush.

Bolton further adds that for Trump foreign policies are akin to “closing a real estate deal”, concerning his own interests more than anybody else’s. Resultantly, the US was ill-equipped to deal with threats and ended up in a vulnerable position.

His job had been riddled with crises and through his book, he sheds light on them and the way he confronted and attempted to resolve those. He also infused wry humour in his narrative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd