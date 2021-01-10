‘I want this guy’s name’: Writer Don Winslow on police officer who took selfie with rioter

On Wednesday, pro-Trump supporters had stormed into the Capitol Hill just as Congress was about to validate Joe Biden’s presidential win. (Jason Andrew/The New York Times)

Author Don Winslow has put up a reward of $20,000 for anyone who could identify the police officer who seemed to pose with a rioter for a selfie at the US Capitol. The author took to Twitter on January 8 and wrote: “I’m offering $10,000 cash to the first person who identifies to me the NAME of this @CapitolPolice officer who took selfies while 5 people were being killed – and something that I can use to VERIFY.”

I’m offering $10,000 cash to the first person who identifies to me the NAME of this @CapitolPolice officer who took selfies while 5 people were being killed – and something that I can use to VERIFY. If it has already been reported, please send to me. https://t.co/qjH5vCz1Yc — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 8, 2021

He later upped the reward to $20,000 and wrote, “Upping this reward to $20,000. I WANT THIS GUY’S NAME.”

Upping this reward to $20,000. I WANT THIS GUY’S NAME. https://t.co/RJNmYD1TeQ — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 8, 2021

On Wednesday, pro-Trump supporters had stormed into the Capitol Hill just as Congress was about to validate Joe Biden’s presidential win. A woman was shot in the violence.

The author has always been a vocal critic of Donald Trump. Before the 2020 Presidential elections, he was quoted as saying to The Independent: “These are extraordinary times – our democracy is under greater threat than at any time since the Civil War. We’re either going to resume trying to live up to our democratic ideals or we’re going to slide deeper into the shoddy sort of fascism that this criminal, corrupt, racist and incompetent collection of sleazy dirtbags has been.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle