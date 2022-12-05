scorecardresearch
City of Joy author Dominique Lapierre passes away aged 91

Dominique Lapierre was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, in 2008

dominiqueAuthor Dominique Lapierre died due to old age. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

Freedom at Midnight author Dominique Lapierre has died at the age of 91, AFP reported, quoting his wife. “At 91, he died of old age,” his wife Dominique Conchon-Lapierre told the French newspaper Var-Matin on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She added, “at peace and serene since Dominique is no longer suffering”.

Even though Lapierre was from France, he was passionate about India, something that was reflected in his 1985-work City of Joy — based on the hardships of a rickshaw puller in Kolkata — that turned out to be a massive success. It was also adapted for a movie in 1992 which starred Patrick Swayze and was directed by Roland Joffe.

Dominique Lapierre Dominique Lapierre on his visit to India (Express Photo by Sayantan Ghosh)

The author contributed his earnings for patients suffering from tuberculosis and leprosy. In one of his interview in 2005, he recollected that his earnings and contributions from readers made it “possible to cure a million tuberculosis patients in 24 years (and) to care for 9,000 children with leprosy”.

Born on July 30, 1931 in Chatelaillon, Lapierre’s works, in collaboration with the American writer Larry Collins, became bestsellers such that they sold about 50 million copies of the six books he wrote.

Dominique Lapierre Writer Dominique Lapierre. (Express Archives)

His most popular work was Is Paris Burning? that was published in 1965 and traced the events leading up to 1944’s time period when Nazi Germany seized their control of Paris. It eventually was adapted for the big screen by Francis Ford Coppola and Gore Vidal. Other works by the duo included Or I’ll Dress You in Mourning (1968), O Jerusalem (1972),  The Fifth Horseman (1980), and Is New York Burning?

The author was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian award, in 2008.

