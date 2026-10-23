When the sky fell on Delhi: M G Vassanji on empires, aliens and the art of living together

When I met Canada-based writer M G Vassanji during his visit to New Delhi, he was rereading Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov. He had first read it as a student about 35 years ago and had recently returned to the classics of his youth. Before that, the 76-year-old author had been rereading Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, which kept him occupied for a couple of months.

Did Dostoevsky hold up in a second reading? “In some parts, yes. In some parts, no,” says Vassanji, who has won the Giller Prize two times. “I think it’s a bit overwritten. Much of the ranting could be cut. But towards the end it raises the right questions, the moral questions that affected me at that age, and they are so important.”

It is a fitting place to begin, because moral questions, and the turbulence of history that forces them on us, sit at the heart of his new novel, The Apparition.

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A light in the sky

The book opens in the Delhi Sultanate’s declining years under the ageing Alauddin Khilji. The regime is already on edge because of famine, court intrigue, local rebellions, and fear of a Mongol invasion, when an enigmatic, luminous presence appears in the western sky. Some read it as a divine warning; others believe it heralds liberation.

Amir Hassan al-Shirazi, Sufi poet, historian, and reluctant witness to the Sultanate’s decay, is charged with discovering what it portends. His search leads him through a city sliding into paranoia as courtiers and scholars vanish, heretics burn, and reason gives way to fanaticism and end-of-days revelry. Then the skies darken, and Delhi falls to the Avians—a half-man, half-bird race promising a purer, more harmonious order. The “apparition” that first appeared in the sky turns out to have been a cloud of their spying birds.

At first it works. The hungry are fed, caste dissolves, reason returns. But beneath the imposed harmony, books are censored, speech is altered, clothing is refashioned, dissenters disappear, and a violent resistance begins to rise.

M G Vassanji during his visit to New Delhi; his current read Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov lies on the table. M G Vassanji during his visit to New Delhi; his current read Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov lies on the table.

30 years in the making

The seed was planted in 1993, on Vassanji’s first visit to India. A friend he had just met over lunch took him around Delhi and explained some of its history. “I had never lived in any place that was so historical,” he said. “Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, and Toronto are young cities. Here, suddenly, there’s an overpowering sense of history.”

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Why focus on the Sultanate? Everyone is fixated on the Mughals, he replies. “It has stories of gross betrayal, murder plots. They remind you of Shakespeare’s histories. You think, why hasn’t someone written about it like that?”

Writing a conventional historical novel was never the idea. “I am not the type to write historical novels. You need the details, and I don’t think those details exist, and I couldn’t invent them. Knowing that Alauddin didn’t get along with his mother-in-law isn’t enough.”

The idea stayed with him for years, and though he returned to Delhi and toured the sites, he still couldn’t make it come together. Then he had the idea of writing the history and imagining a poet of that era, so exhausted by the turbulence of his times that he dreams of a different world.

That raised a fascinating problem. “Imagining an alien world in the medieval period is different from imagining one now,” he said.

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“Now you would imagine space. I realised it had to be people from the earth.” His research showed him that people of the time had little idea what the Mongols looked like, and imagined that people in distant lands might have no heads at all; he uses some of these accounts as epigraphs.

“I was fascinated by what an alien was for those people, compared to what an alien is in Star Wars. I don’t care about that.”

He began writing roughly seven or eight years ago, and the themes matured slowly while he worked on other things. “Once you realise what you’re doing, you just go ahead and do it. And then there’s revision and revision.”

Birds, colonisers and the price of utopia

I suggested that the Avians, with their wings and their bird-like features, recall the harpies and sirens of Greek myth. Vassanji said he did not draw on Greek mythology; a single medieval image gave him a starting point, and he imagined the rest.

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There was also concern about cultural appropriation, the loss of culture alongside the loss of independence and history, and what happens when one’s world suddenly grows larger.

“It has happened in our times,” he said. “You live in a small village in India or Africa, and then you see white people coming to colonise. I imagined it happening in those times too,” as it did when Muizuddin of Ghor and the Turkic armies arrived, and with them “a big accommodation to be made, a lot of resistance and a lot of agonising.”

The novel’s Sufi master reasons this happens, and you must live with it, but, more than that, it is an opportunity to know more of the world, rather than insisting, “This is my world, and that is yours.”

“But that came while I was writing,” Vassanji added. “I didn’t have any idea what would happen.”

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The Avians are creatures of calm logic—or so they appear at first—but the book does not let them off lightly. I asked whether he had intended them as a metaphor for technocracy.

“Initially I thought of them as a peace-loving people,” he said. “But as the story develops, it seems that for them to prevail, they would have to adopt some of the methods of the Sultanate. Maybe to a lesser degree. Sometimes they are more subtle. They have spies in the sky who can put down rebellions. And when required, they can become as brutal as Alauddin.”

History itself becomes a tool of rule. Vassanji rewrites Malik Kafur, the real general he fictionalises, as a peaceful creature from Iran rather than a man from Khambhat. Rebellions must be put down, and the question becomes how.

Vassanji, who grew up in East Africa, found a real-world echo for this mix of curiosity and cruelty. “German rule in East Africa was very brutal,” he said. “At the same time, they copied down Swahili poetry and translated it,” much as the owl-scholars among the Avians do. At least some colonisers could leave something of value behind. The picture is never black-and-white.

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He also stumbled upon the theme of the Avians’ relationship with nature while writing the novel. They talk to real birds, perhaps to humans in their own way, and rumours say they can communicate with trees.

Gems from the archive

How did he balance history and fantasy? Not with stacks of history books, he said, and not through any conscious effort. “The novel has to balance itself, otherwise it’s a failure.”

What research did give him was a series of unexpected gems such as the story of the hoopoe, crowned for its service to the prophet Suleiman (Solomon), which he had never heard as a child, though he knew of Suleiman and remembered the 1959 film Solomon and Sheba; and the fable in which the animals petition God, complaining that humans, the worst of creatures, have been made rulers of the world.

“If you give yourself time while doing research, some of these stories come to you,” he said. “You don’t just put them in, you fit them in. And if they don’t fit, you reject them or change them.”

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Some of the novel’s most unsettling material, the abduction of girls from places like Mehrauli, was his own invention. Once the plot was in motion, the next logical turn was to ask why not the Sufi’s daughter? That raises the question of how powerful the Sufi really is, and when she returns, she is a different person, much as people once came back changed from London.

“It was fun in so many ways to write this novel,” he said. “But you have to make it work. It takes time.”

He deliberately scaled down the massacre of the “new Muslims,” captured Mongols, by the Sultanate. “All the historians I read say 20,000 were butchered on the same night. How many people could even live in that area? I couldn’t believe it. So I changed it to thousands.”

The reluctant witness

Is Amir Hassan, the reluctant witness, Vassanji himself? Partly, he said. “I still worry about the corruption of culture, about what happens when we lose our language, when we lose our poetry. As you write the novel, you learn too. The novel teaches you that it’s okay, that’s how the world is. But that voice, that worry, that anxiety reflects my own anxieties about how change happens, what you lose and what you gain.”

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Amir Hassan’s background echoes that of Amir Khusrau, the great Turkic poet, though Vassanji gives his character Iranian roots. The Sufi master Sadruddin is inspired by Nizamuddin Auliya, whose family also came from outside India. And like the author, who has spent much of his life in Canada, Hassan is an outsider, though not by birth.

“He is an outsider in the sense that he is neither a Hindu nor a staunch Muslim. So he is more tolerant. He accepts everybody. And that is basically how I think.”

It gave Vassanji a vehicle for exploring that view, most powerfully when Hassan tells the Sultan that God is everything, echoing the philosopher Ibn Arabi.

He finished the novel before the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, though Palestine was already on his mind. He said what is happening now seems much worse, at least as we experience it. But the Sufi’s central message, that we must learn to accommodate one another and that the world belongs to everybody, still holds.

The idea beneath everything

How does The Apparition differ from his earlier books? Perhaps in setting, history, and its leap into the fantastic, but not at its core.

“In all of my novels this voice is present, this voice of accepting change, of tolerating the other,” he said. “Sometimes it’s explicit, sometimes implicit, because that is my voice. The settings are different, the histories are different. But there is a central… I wouldn’t say message, but the idea of human beings learning to live with each other.”