Saturday, August 22, 2020
Bloomsbury India withdraws book on 2020 Delhi riots after backlash

Presence of the speakers at the book launch triggered controversy of the publication house furthering a communal agenda.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2020 5:09:57 pm
delhi riots, delhi riots book, bloomsbury india, bloomsbury india withdraws book on delhi riots, delhi riots bloomsbury india, indian express, indian express newsThe new book, based on the recent riots in the capital raised ire when news of its book launch circulated on social media. (Source: Express Archive)

Bloomsbury India has withdrawn publication of their new book, Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story by Advocate Monica Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra. In a statement shared by the house, the publishing house stated, “Bloomsbury India had planned to release Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in September, a book purportedly giving a factual report on the riots in Delhi in February 2020, based on investigations and interviews conducted by the authors. However, in view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the Publishers would not have approved, we have decided to withdraw publication of the book. Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society.”

The book, based on the recent riots in the capital, attracted flak ire when news of its launch circulated on social media, further informing that it would be attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, film director Vivek Agnihotri, OpIndia editor Nupur J Sharma and the authors. Presence of the speakers triggered a controversy, with many saying that the publication house was furthering a communal agenda.

After authors and actors like Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan, Swara Bhasker among others spoke on it, Bloomsbury India reportedly put out another statement clarifying they were not associated with the event.

