Bloomsbury India withdraws book on 2020 Delhi riots after backlash

The new book, based on the recent riots in the capital raised ire when news of its book launch circulated on social media. (Source: Express Archive)

Bloomsbury India has withdrawn publication of their new book, Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story by Advocate Monica Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra. In a statement shared by the house, the publishing house stated, “Bloomsbury India had planned to release Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in September, a book purportedly giving a factual report on the riots in Delhi in February 2020, based on investigations and interviews conducted by the authors. However, in view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the Publishers would not have approved, we have decided to withdraw publication of the book. Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society.”

The book, based on the recent riots in the capital, attracted flak ire when news of its launch circulated on social media, further informing that it would be attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, film director Vivek Agnihotri, OpIndia editor Nupur J Sharma and the authors. Presence of the speakers triggered a controversy, with many saying that the publication house was furthering a communal agenda.

Publisher @BloomsburyIndia is releasing a book which seeks to blame minorities for the Delhi Pogrom. Nupur Sharma of OpIndia & CRIMINAL KAPIL MISHRA OF BJP are guests of honor at the release. An int’l publishing house openly pushes sanghi communal agenda. #BoycottBloomsbury pic.twitter.com/zrbcJqhyra — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 21, 2020

After authors and actors like Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan, Swara Bhasker among others spoke on it, Bloomsbury India reportedly put out another statement clarifying they were not associated with the event.

The problem is that the right wing in India has no/very few intellectuals so publishers feel they must publish any dross to not be seen as favouring one side over another. This is because the issues the RW has are too dangerous for any thinking person to champion. — Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan (@reddymadhavan) August 21, 2020

Bloomsbury India says it isn’t organising tomorrow’s book launch.

Official Statement @BloomsburyIndia pic.twitter.com/WRT0MwDiXA — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) August 21, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd