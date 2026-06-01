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Debashis Chatterjee’s One-Minute Wisdom offers leadership lessons for the modern workplace

The book distils decades of leadership experience into sharp observations on collaboration, burnout, bosses and professional growth

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
3 min readUpdated: Jun 1, 2026 01:55 PM IST
One-Minute WisdomOne-Minute Wisdom by Debashis Chatterjee.
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A menagerie of Panchatantra animals — a talkative turtle, greedy crocodile, loyal mongoose and jealous fox — paired with a sprinkling of parables and excerpts from scriptures have, for generations, introduced children to the treacherous world. But where are the pithy stories for those navigating office politics, leadership quagmires and the general conundrum of being an adult?

Debashis Chatterjee’s One-Minute Wisdom — an eclectic collection of slice-of-life micro-essays that offer “core insights and transformative coaching techniques” — is the answer, tailored for the harried professional, who neither has the time to read nor philosophise the long queues, a half-finished statue propped up with a rod, the transit lounge at the airport or even wabi-sabi.

Life, learning and leadership

Chatterjee, who was the longest-serving director of Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, and has spent three decades in leadership, education and personal development, certainly has the credentials to guide young professionals through his musings, both serendipitous and experiential.

The book contains 158 vignettes parsed into three categories: life, learning and leadership. Much like the ‘talkative tortoise’ of the Panchtantra, his first piece of advice to reach one’s peak potential is to “keep quiet,” not just one’s mouth trap, which he also recommends, but the mind, as “a restless mind becomes a liability.”

In one of the micro-essays, he compares competitive life to kickboxing but advises taking up collaborative dancing instead; in another, he calls altruism the antidote to the algorithm; in the next, he compares an entrepreneur to a monk; and in still another, he compares information flow to the top of an iceberg. Each snippet is rich in imagery and metaphor.

Buddha and buddhus

There are some aphorisms one can pocket too, such as ‘there are two kinds of bosses in this world: windows and walls’; ‘life is at best one per cent competition and 99 per cent cooperation’ and, my favourite, ‘there is one Buddha and billions of buddhus.’

At one point, he observes that the average lifespan of a CEO in the corporate jungle is 18 months, which is less than the warranty card on the office computer. He also weighs in on the pressing questions of our times: Can one have friends at work? Do barking bosses bite? Am I or AI? and, last but not least, Karma for professionals.

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Much like the fables of yore, chimpanzees, horses, elephants, honey bees and cobras make an appearance, imparting wisdom of the ages, as do the lessons taught by blackberries and watermelons.

Feminine leadership and MeToo also get a mention. My grouse is that while Chatterjee asks us to beware of the Queen Bee Syndrome, he does not dedicate a snippet to what he, in passing, refers to as the ‘King Cobras,’ which feels unfair. After all, the creatures are venomous and partial to the corner (office) to boot.

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Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a senior editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads the digital strategy and execution for the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections. With over eight years of experience in high-stakes journalism, Aishwarya specializes in literary criticism, cultural commentary, and long-form features that explore the complex intersection of identity, politics, and social change. Aishwarya’s analytical depth is anchored by her prestigious Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This intensive research fellowship in policy analysis and political communications informs her nuanced approach to cultural journalism, allowing her to provide readers with unique insights into how literature and media reflect broader political shifts. As a trusted voice for the Indian Express audience, she authors the popular newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, and hosts the podcast series, Casually Obsessed. Before her current role, Aishwarya spent several years at Hindustan Times,  where she provided dedicated coverage of the Punjabi diaspora, theater, and national politics. Her career is defined by a commitment to intellectual rigor, making her a definitive authority on modern Indian culture and letters. Areas of Expertise Literary Criticism, Cultural Politics, Political Strategy, Long-form Investigative Features, and Newsletter Curation. Write to her You can reach her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. Her stories can be read here. ... Read More

 

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