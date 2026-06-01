Debashis Chatterjee’s One-Minute Wisdom offers leadership lessons for the modern workplace

A menagerie of Panchatantra animals — a talkative turtle, greedy crocodile, loyal mongoose and jealous fox — paired with a sprinkling of parables and excerpts from scriptures have, for generations, introduced children to the treacherous world. But where are the pithy stories for those navigating office politics, leadership quagmires and the general conundrum of being an adult?

Debashis Chatterjee’s One-Minute Wisdom — an eclectic collection of slice-of-life micro-essays that offer “core insights and transformative coaching techniques” — is the answer, tailored for the harried professional, who neither has the time to read nor philosophise the long queues, a half-finished statue propped up with a rod, the transit lounge at the airport or even wabi-sabi.

Life, learning and leadership

Chatterjee, who was the longest-serving director of Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, and has spent three decades in leadership, education and personal development, certainly has the credentials to guide young professionals through his musings, both serendipitous and experiential.

The book contains 158 vignettes parsed into three categories: life, learning and leadership. Much like the ‘talkative tortoise’ of the Panchtantra, his first piece of advice to reach one’s peak potential is to “keep quiet,” not just one’s mouth trap, which he also recommends, but the mind, as “a restless mind becomes a liability.”

In one of the micro-essays, he compares competitive life to kickboxing but advises taking up collaborative dancing instead; in another, he calls altruism the antidote to the algorithm; in the next, he compares an entrepreneur to a monk; and in still another, he compares information flow to the top of an iceberg. Each snippet is rich in imagery and metaphor.

Buddha and buddhus

There are some aphorisms one can pocket too, such as ‘there are two kinds of bosses in this world: windows and walls’; ‘life is at best one per cent competition and 99 per cent cooperation’ and, my favourite, ‘there is one Buddha and billions of buddhus.’

At one point, he observes that the average lifespan of a CEO in the corporate jungle is 18 months, which is less than the warranty card on the office computer. He also weighs in on the pressing questions of our times: Can one have friends at work? Do barking bosses bite? Am I or AI? and, last but not least, Karma for professionals.

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Much like the fables of yore, chimpanzees, horses, elephants, honey bees and cobras make an appearance, imparting wisdom of the ages, as do the lessons taught by blackberries and watermelons.

Feminine leadership and MeToo also get a mention. My grouse is that while Chatterjee asks us to beware of the Queen Bee Syndrome, he does not dedicate a snippet to what he, in passing, refers to as the ‘King Cobras,’ which feels unfair. After all, the creatures are venomous and partial to the corner (office) to boot.