The lexicon of love: How Gen Z rewrote romance and brands came to listen

As the dating context has evolved, dating language too has undergone a rebirth, this time with Gen Z's touch.

Written by: Neha Suraj Mathew
4 min readFeb 13, 2026 03:16 PM IST
A new generation is learning a new lexicon of romance. (Generated using AI)A new generation is learning a new lexicon of romance. (Generated using AI)
Dating culture of the new age has experienced its share of challenges and successes. From situationships to soft launches, from casual hookups to having a boyfriend, there are embarrassing contexts. But as the dating context has evolved, dating language too has undergone a rebirth, this time with Gen Z’s touch.

This Valentine’s, corporates are trying to capitalise on the week of love by tapping into their new audience, Gen Z. Zepto, an online grocery delivery app, dropped a Valentine’s special return gift for its customers. With purchases, there is now a high chance that you might receive a Gen Z dating-language dictionary.

To keep up with the new age of romantic survival, social-media-defining terms have become essential. Freak-matching, zip-coding, and breadcrumbing might all seem like marketing fluff, but in a way they are cultural documentation, just like what poets and philosophers once created, a small sneak peek into the dating culture of a generation that dates with disclaimers.

What makes this little Zepto booklet interesting is its entry into the tradition of the dictionary itself. Like earlier lexicons that attempted to catalogue changing worlds, this one records the emotional vocabulary of a generation in real time. It may be pocket-sized and playful, but it performs the literary act of naming experience so that it can be recognised, shared, and critiqued. It is heartening that in an age of algorithms and quick deliveries, we are still producing glossaries to understand how we live and how we love.

A close-up to new-age romance

If we look closely at the new dating terms, each of them feels embalmed as a defence mechanism. The dating ethos among Gen Z has become transparent: feel deeply, but not too deeply; care, but don’t commit; vulnerability is appreciated; and people might complain about not being able to open up to each other, not in the beginning stages, but maybe just before the ghosting stage.

All the terms in the Gen Z language do not merely describe behaviour; they brush upon accountability and the fear of not being loved. This linguistic growth is not something exclusive to Gen Z, but also voices what other generations hid behind their confusion, denial, and other barricades that were left unaddressed.

Behind all this emotional chaos, there remains an embarrassingly old-fashioned desire: the need and want to be loved, to be chosen and to choose back, a connection, a sense of safety, and a love one hopes to stay in for a long time.

All the terms in the Gen Z language do not merely describe behaviour; they brush upon accountability and the fear of not being loved.

Valentine’s Week is becoming a campaign

As for Valentine’s Week, it has become more or less a capitalising opportunity for marketers. Once, February 14 stood alone for lovers, an awkward, hopeful, occasional torchbearer encouraging people to open their hearts. Now it has turned into a full-blown Valentine’s checklist amusement ride. Starting with Rose Day and Propose Day and ending with Valentine’s Day, it covers a week-long romantic anticipation for couples. And just like an after-party to Valentine’s Day comes Slap Day, eventually ending with Move-On Day a week later.

Romance now arrives on a scheduled time frame, content-ready and market-ready. Just as the story is no longer about lasting love but about lasting attention, markets too are trying to retain that attention. The mini Gen Z slang dictionary is just one part of it. From Rose Day to Chocolate Day, the competition between online grocery stores can be experienced on a different scale, as you look for the ideal gift of the day and the deals attached to it.

 

