Dan Brown’s next book is for kids below seven

Author Dan Brown of Angels and Demons fame is giving his protagonist Robert Langdon a break. Brown, who has so far only dabbled in mystery thrillers, is now hoping to court new audience — kids below seven years.

The author’s latest work, Wild Symphony, is a picture book. It also comes with a music album composed by Brown himself.

According to a report in The Guardian, the author has been inspired by children’s stories like Peter and the Wolf, as well as the picture books he read as a child. His album was recently performed by the Zagreb Festival Orchestra in Croatia. It will be out on September 1, 2020.

“I love storytelling, and my novels always attempt to weave together varied themes. With Wild Symphony, I was excited to build on this idea and create a truly layered experience by using three different languages simultaneously – art, music, and words. In the same way that an opera captivates its audience by presenting beautiful sets, dramatic music and lyrical drama, Wild Symphony strives to be an immersive feast for eyes, ears and mind, all at the same time,” he told The Guardian.

