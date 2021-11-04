Booker Prize: Damon Galgut wins for ‘The Promise’; know what the novel is about

Damon Galgut just became the third South African novelist to win the Booker Prize for his novel, The Promise. The novel which won the author 50,000-pound ($69,000) prize centers around a white African family and the promise they made to their black house help, Salome, of giving her the house she stays in along with the land.

The Swart family, scattered and barely in touch, is however wrecked by the unfulfilled promise. The three siblings come together in extraordinary circumstances and mark the beginning of Galmut’s phenomenal work that unfurls over four decades.

The Promise is Galmut’s ninth novel, one that he wrote after seven years. In an interview with the Booker Prize, the author reflected that the characters came from people he grew up with. “The Swart family is a kind of amalgamation of everything I grew up with in Pretoria, I guess. They’re a mix of English and Afrikaans, and a hodge-podge of creeds and beliefs too. Not unusual for this part of the world. But what makes them ‘representative’ isn’t their characters, it’s the times they’re living through. The book is structured around four funerals, each in a different decade, with a different president in power and a different spirit reigning over the land. Although most of that material is background, it conjures a sense of time passing, and of the larger country changing too,” he stated.

We are delighted to announce that the winner of the #2021BookerPrize is ‘The Promise’ by Damon Galgut! Watch Damon’s winner’s interview live on the BBC now: https://t.co/AV21wqAtaD@ChattoBooks @vintagebooks @penguinrandom pic.twitter.com/TeC0WvN9k9 — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) November 3, 2021

When asked if he thought of the time span of four decades, the author replied: “Yes, it was actually what drew me. Time and the passage of time. That’s the real theme of the book, for me. The original idea came from a conversation with a friend, who’s the last surviving member of his family. He’s a great raconteur and he told me one drunken afternoon about the four family funerals he’d attended – of his mother, father, brother and sister – and he made them tragic and hilarious. And it occurred to me that it would be an unusual and interesting way to construct a story.”

“Four funerals, a day or two in each case, no narrative filler in between. You’d get the history of a family in four separate snapshots. From there it was a short hop to the notion of setting the funerals in different decades, and of what you could convey through those big jumps in time. Not only about politics, but about people’s lives,” he added.

