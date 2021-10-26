Curtains on KSLF Decennial edition with a call for Indo-Pak peace

Crossing the threshold of its decennial edition held virtually, the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival has concluded with Rahul Singh, chairperson of the Khushwant Singh Foundation, appealing to the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan to hug each other. The request comes after the India-Pakistan match from the T-20 World Cup on Sunday wherein Indian captain Virat Kohli’s congratulatory embrace for Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam found much attention

The three-day online festival resonated with memories and philosophy of eminent writer journalist Khushwant Singh who always cherished strengthening and fostering the Indo-Pak bond.

On Sunday evening, Amitav Ghosh and Jairam Ramesh had an intense session touching on various environmental challenges that the plant in general and India, in particular, has been confronting.

One of the sessions during the event had decorated BBC journalist David Loyn deliberating at length on the crisis of Afghanistan which also looked at the humanistic shades of the Afghan lives and very discerningly delving on the diplomatic and political designs that the US articulated on the beleaguered land.

